Reiner's lawyer, Christof Miseré, with Roger Bittel, speak about Viviane Fischer and her lawyer, and about how the case may go, whether to conviction as planned or not. As for VF, her current application is seen as basically bringing in something totally irrelevant to the case, plus it is from someone changing her mind so often that whatever she says can have no weight. Finally, Christof Miseré makes mentions of a case from 2020 he has just become aware of, which is favorable to Reiner’s case.
Subtitles thanks to Sissi!! So very helpful.
Note: new trial dates have been set, half of them on Fridays. I will add them as soon as I get them.
Today, Wednesday, August 14th, the last of the previously set trial days.
Posted August 10, 2024
Christof Miseré has fully understood, that Viviane Fischer is changing her story whenever she feels - that her basic story of lies is crumbling to dust - as she is lacking any hard EVIDENCE.
Ask any Crime-Interrogation-Specialist, what it means - when a SUSPECT CHANGES THE STORY - it means, that you have a REAL CRIMINAL in front of you, and to this CRIMINAL there is NO difference between a lie & telling the truth.
If I were Christof Miseré - I would turn THIS IRRESPONSIBLE JUGGLING of Viviane Fischer with alternating truths, with her confusions & with her blackouts & with her constant lies into the ONLY one REAL fault of Dr. Reiner Füllmich in the first place - as you could accuse Dr. Reiner Füllmich to having had TRUST in Viviane Fischer.
But trusting a person is NO crime.
And when that person Viviane Fischer turns out to be a TRAITOR, a LIAR & most of all an ENEMY of "We The People"- by TERRORIZING & SABOTAGING the Corona-Untersuchungs-Ausschuss - I would consider the old Japanese technique of "AIKIDO" - which means capturing ALL of that MALICE & TERROR of Viviane Fischer & sending it right back into her face!
https://japanwelcomesyou.com/what-is-aikido-an-introduction-to-the-japanese-martial-art/
Here is another piece of art out of Japan - regarding the REAL CRIME of CORONA - it is time the judge in Germany wakes up to reality!
https://dailynewsfromaolf.substack.com/p/japans-most-senior-cancer-doctor