I wish I could say this is the home stretch, with a home run (release from prison!!) fast coming up. From what I see, it isn’t likely, given what I know about the world we’re living in.

What I have for you: 2 reports of trial day 20 - Friday, July 19, 2024, a half day:

- the official press report from ICIC;

- and the report from a trial observer.

PRESS REPORT

20th day of trial on 19.07.2024 in the matter of Dr. Reiner Füllmich before the Göttingen Regional Court

Report without any claim to completeness.

The trial was scheduled to begin at 9:15 am.

Katja Wörmer and Tobias Pohl were present from the defense. The defense attorneys were initially given a quarter of an hour to discuss the case. For this reason, the hearing began around half an hour later.

After the start of the hearing, the first thing that was discussed was the conclusion of the self-reading procedure for the documents that RAin (attorney) Katja Wörmer had submitted with her motions for evidence last week.

Katja Wörmer immediately objected to this on the grounds that her colleague RA (attorney) Dr. Christof Miseré had not been present last week due to illness and would be on vacation this week. He had therefore not been able to take note of the documents submitted.

The chamber then withdrew for a quarter of an hour to deliberate.

The decision was then announced that the self-reading procedure would nevertheless be deemed to have been carried out with regard to these documents, as attorney Dr. Christof Miseré had in the meantime received the documents via the “special electronic lawyers' mailbox” (beA) when he was not yet on vacation, so that he could have taken note of them.

The presiding judge then read out the decision rejecting the motions for evidence submitted last week, on 10 and 12 July 2024. Some of these had been submitted in writing by the defence and Dr. Reiner Füllmich and dictated into the minutes.

All motions for evidence were again rejected, with the exception of the documents mentioned, which were introduced into the proceedings on the day of the trial in a self-reading procedure. These were Annex 3 to the criminal complaint, an email from Dr. Reiner Füllmich dated 26.8.2022 as well as the defendant's curriculum vitae and an affidavit by Dr. Reiner Füllmich in which he again confirms that he had secured the loan amounts in his property in Göttingen as a store of value from the outset and that the loans were never a liquidity reserve.

The court's order rejecting the evidence comprised a total of 27 pages. It took the chairman a correspondingly long time to read it out.

Following this, the chairman explained that the chamber would consider only admitting applications for evidence in writing in future and no longer as oral readings and minutes in the main hearing.

The parties to the trial were able to comment on this. The defense, in this case attorney Katja Wörmer, commented on this on behalf of the defendant and the other defense lawyers that this would be diametrically opposed to the principle of publicity in criminal proceedings, since if the motions for evidence were no longer made orally, read out and recorded, the public would no longer be aware of the content of the motions for evidence.

This circumstance would blatantly violate the principle of publicity in criminal proceedings.

In addition, this procedure would once again prove that the chamber was not prepared to clarify the facts further by taking evidence, but wanted to end the proceedings as quickly as possible for irrelevant reasons.

In this respect, the defendant's right to be heard would be unacceptably curtailed.

The chamber withdrew for deliberation. This meant another quarter-hour break in the proceedings.

The defendant was allowed to remain in the courtroom with his defense lawyers during all breaks today and was not with his defense lawyers and was not shackled and taken to the cell rooms below the court building which was a considerable relief for him. This also gave him the opportunity to consult in detail with both defense lawyers in the meantime.

After the break, the decision was announced and also presented in writing that future motions for evidence by the defense and the defendant were to be submitted in writing.

This would serve to speed up the proceedings.

The chamber's evidence program had been completed since 3.5.2024. No further taking of evidence would be deemed necessary ex officio. A subsequently set deadline for the submission of motions for evidence for the defense and the accused had already expired.

Despite this, the chamber had, according to its own statements, been kind enough to decide in detail on all motions for evidence submitted outside the deadline.

For reasons of time and in order to speed up the proceedings, written motions for evidence will therefore be ordered in future.

In terms of content, this is similar to the self-reading procedure.

Alternatively, the presiding judge would read out the motions for evidence submitted in writing himself during the main hearing.

After the order to take evidence had been read out, Ms. Wörmer then filed an already announced motion to dismiss, motion for the recusal of all judges of the 5th Commercial Criminal Chamber on the grounds of concern of partiality.

The members of the chamber were listed by name. The presiding judge Schindler, judge at the regional court Wedekamp, judge at the regional court Hook and both lay judges Horn and Voß would be recused by the defendant Dr. Reiner Füllmich.

The motion was not substantiated today. A deadline was set for the written justification of the motion for recusal by the presiding judge, 22.07.2024.

