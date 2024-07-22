I wish I could say this is the home stretch, with a home run (release from prison!!) fast coming up. From what I see, it isn’t likely, given what I know about the world we’re living in.

What I have for you: 2 reports of trial day 20 - Friday, July 19, 2024, a half day:

- the official press report from ICIC;

- and the report from a trial observer.

PRESS REPORT

20th day of trial on 19.07.2024 in the matter of Dr. Reiner Füllmich before the Göttingen Regional Court Report without any claim to completeness. The trial was scheduled to begin at 9:15 am.

Katja Wörmer and Tobias Pohl were present from the defense. The defense attorneys were initially given a quarter of an hour to discuss the case. For this reason, the hearing began around half an hour later. After the start of the hearing, the first thing that was discussed was the conclusion of the self-reading procedure for the documents that RAin (attorney) Katja Wörmer had submitted with her motions for evidence last week. Katja Wörmer immediately objected to this on the grounds that her colleague RA (attorney) Dr. Christof Miseré had not been present last week due to illness and would be on vacation this week. He had therefore not been able to take note of the documents submitted. The chamber then withdrew for a quarter of an hour to deliberate. The decision was then announced that the self-reading procedure would nevertheless be deemed to have been carried out with regard to these documents, as attorney Dr. Christof Miseré had in the meantime received the documents via the “special electronic lawyers' mailbox” (beA) when he was not yet on vacation, so that he could have taken note of them. The presiding judge then read out the decision rejecting the motions for evidence submitted last week, on 10 and 12 July 2024. Some of these had been submitted in writing by the defence and Dr. Reiner Füllmich and dictated into the minutes. All motions for evidence were again rejected, with the exception of the documents mentioned, which were introduced into the proceedings on the day of the trial in a self-reading procedure. These were Annex 3 to the criminal complaint, an email from Dr. Reiner Füllmich dated 26.8.2022 as well as the defendant's curriculum vitae and an affidavit by Dr. Reiner Füllmich in which he again confirms that he had secured the loan amounts in his property in Göttingen as a store of value from the outset and that the loans were never a liquidity reserve. The court's order rejecting the evidence comprised a total of 27 pages. It took the chairman a correspondingly long time to read it out. Following this, the chairman explained that the chamber would consider only admitting applications for evidence in writing in future and no longer as oral readings and minutes in the main hearing. The parties to the trial were able to comment on this. The defense, in this case attorney Katja Wörmer, commented on this on behalf of the defendant and the other defense lawyers that this would be diametrically opposed to the principle of publicity in criminal proceedings, since if the motions for evidence were no longer made orally, read out and recorded, the public would no longer be aware of the content of the motions for evidence. This circumstance would blatantly violate the principle of publicity in criminal proceedings. In addition, this procedure would once again prove that the chamber was not prepared to clarify the facts further by taking evidence, but wanted to end the proceedings as quickly as possible for irrelevant reasons. In this respect, the defendant's right to be heard would be unacceptably curtailed. The chamber withdrew for deliberation. This meant another quarter-hour break in the proceedings. The defendant was allowed to remain in the courtroom with his defense lawyers during all breaks today and was not with his defense lawyers and was not shackled and taken to the cell rooms below the court building which was a considerable relief for him. This also gave him the opportunity to consult in detail with both defense lawyers in the meantime. After the break, the decision was announced and also presented in writing that future motions for evidence by the defense and the defendant were to be submitted in writing. This would serve to speed up the proceedings. The chamber's evidence program had been completed since 3.5.2024. No further taking of evidence would be deemed necessary ex officio. A subsequently set deadline for the submission of motions for evidence for the defense and the accused had already expired. Despite this, the chamber had, according to its own statements, been kind enough to decide in detail on all motions for evidence submitted outside the deadline. For reasons of time and in order to speed up the proceedings, written motions for evidence will therefore be ordered in future. In terms of content, this is similar to the self-reading procedure. Alternatively, the presiding judge would read out the motions for evidence submitted in writing himself during the main hearing. After the order to take evidence had been read out, Ms. Wörmer then filed an already announced motion to dismiss, motion for the recusal of all judges of the 5th Commercial Criminal Chamber on the grounds of concern of partiality.

The members of the chamber were listed by name. The presiding judge Schindler, judge at the regional court Wedekamp, judge at the regional court Hook and both lay judges Horn and Voß would be recused by the defendant Dr. Reiner Füllmich. The motion was not substantiated today. A deadline was set for the written justification of the motion for recusal by the presiding judge, 22.07.2024. Source: ICIC.Law https://icic.law/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/RF_Pressebericht_VHT_20_19072024.pdf

SUMMARY FROM A TRIAL OBSERVOR

Report of a trial observer 20th day of trial on 19.07.2024

in the matter of Dr. Reiner Füllmich before the Göttingen Regional Court The trial day began half an hour late and then developed slowly at first. When attorney Katja Wörmer pointed out that her colleague attorney Dr. Miseré was unable to attend due to his previously announced vacation and had also not had the opportunity to view all other documents and motions, the chairman explained that Dr. Miseré had had the opportunity to read them himself. He did not elaborate on Dr. Miseré's absence due to vacation, which had also been announced previously. The Chairman of the Chamber then read out a large number of decisions, all of which related to the motions for evidence submitted by Ms. Wörmer, Dr. Miseré and Dr. Reiner Füllmich himself and which, in brief, were rejected with only one exception. Both the questioning of the other witnesses already named in the indictment and originally listed in the summons for the trial as well as the questioning of the public prosecutor and the holding of further requested hearings were rejected. The court assumed some of the facts already mentioned to be true, others to be known to the court or to be irrelevant and unimportant for the clarification of the facts or sentencing. Requested credibility reports were also rejected on the grounds that the credibility of some of the witnesses already heard was irrelevant. This allows the cautious conclusion that the court already assumed criminal conduct BEFORE taking evidence and that questioning witnesses in itself cannot change this opinion. The indications of a possible conspiracy were also not considered relevant for the assessment of criminal liability. The official duty of investigation also did not require the witness Viviane Fischer to be questioned about the loan she had obtained herself. This was irrelevant for the assessment of Dr. Füllmich's actions in question. The questioning of Prof. Dr. Martin Schwab constituted an “inadmissible clarification of evidence”, which was otherwise irrelevant for the presentation of evidence. Due to the large number of motions to take evidence, not all of which can be discussed here, the reading of the reasons for the rejection of these motions was protracted. Due to the factual, but also monotonous and completely unemotional presentation of the chairman, this part was not easy to understand for non-lawyers, both acoustically and in terms of content. Ultimately, all motions for evidence were rejected. Dr. Füllmich was only permitted to present his curriculum vitae. The chairman then suggested that a resolution be passed to the effect that future motions for evidence should need to be submitted in writing (which excludes the submission of direct motions, in particular by the defendant). These motions are to be brought to the attention of the parties to the proceedings in a self-reading procedure. The justified statement in contradiction to this by attorney Wörmer, which was supported by the other public defender, obviously had no effect. After brief deliberation, the chairman's suggestion was announced as resolved. This would contribute in particular to speeding up the proceedings. Even if one shares this intention, a violation of the principle of publicity, orality and immediacy is obvious. The public would no longer be able to find out which request for evidence was made and on what grounds. The defendant now also has few opportunities to effectively defend himself directly in the proceedings and to submit his own motions based on new developments and aspects. He would not be able to prepare these in writing under the conditions of pre-trial detention or the limited possibilities in the courtroom. A dictation of the minutes of the hearing is ruled out in future due to the decision. Attorney Wörmer then filed a motion for recusal against all members of the chamber after questioning whether the entire chamber was responsible for the rejection of the motions for evidence. She was given until July 22, 2024 to submit a written statement of reasons for the motion. The hearing was closed at around 12.00 noon and the continuation date was set for 25.7.2024, 9.15 a.m. Despite his having been remanded in custody for over nine months, it was possible to witness the high concentration of Dr. Reiner Füllmich, composed yet energetic, calm and above all unbroken. Supported by his lawyers (the newly appointed additional public defender Tobias Pohl also spoke with his client with obvious interest during the breaks) and above all carried by the energy of his numerous supporters, there is confidence that this will remain the case. Source: Telegram channel Reiner Fuellmich 21.07.2024

In three days, on Thursday, July 25th, the next trial date.

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,

put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

FURTHER TRIAL DATES for REINER FUELLMICH:

20th day, Friday, July 19, 2024 (half day)

Thursday, July 25, 2024

Wednesday July 31, 2024

Tuesday August 6, 2024

Wednesday August 14, 2024

Previous trial days:

Day 01 Wednesday 31.01.2024

Day 02 Friday 02.02.2024

Day 03 Wednesday 07.02.2024

04th day Tuesday 27.02.2024 instead of Wednesday 14.02.2024

05th day Friday 01.03.2024 instead of Tuesday 20.02.2024

06th day Tuesday 05.03.2024 instead of Friday 23.02.2024

07th day Friday 08.03.2024

08th day Tuesday 12.03.2024

09th day Tuesday 02.04.2024

10th day Wednesday 03.03.2024

11th day Friday 19.03.2024

12th day Wednesday 24.03.2024

13th day Friday 03.05.2024

14th day Tuesday 07.03.2024

15th day Friday 17.05.2024

16th day Monday, June 10, 2024

17th day Wednesday, June 12, 2024 - cancelled due to KW’s illness

supposed to be the 18th day: Thursday, June 20, 2024 - not as scheduled due to non-appearance of both of Reiner’s lawyers

18th day - Wednesday, July 10, 2024

19th day, Friday, July 12, 2024 (half day)

7 trial days so far on a Friday = half a trial day (until noon)



Posted July 22, 2024