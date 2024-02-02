News from Reiner, in his own words.

First I got the German from Bittel.tv, so translated it.

Now … what you want even more … Reiner, in his own words, in English:

Below, the German translation, then the video in German.

Translation:

So at the beginning of the main proceedings the atmosphere was dramatically turned so that for a long time there was no possibility for me to present my version of the story, so that even the Staatsanwalt (district attorney / prosecutor) noticed that something absolutely was not right.

So after one year and 3 months of doing things secretly and damaging my chance to speak because he was under pressure from the Berliner authorities, as he was threatened, if you give space to him, then we need to withdraw the charges.

After that happened and I did, despite this, come to be able to speak, and also our lawyers were given enough space to tell our story, they noticed something was not right.

So here are two narratives or 2 stories side by side, one from Justus Hoffman with the others going along, that Reiner Fuellmich took millions, 58% of the funds, to live well. He did that secretly, behind our backs.

My version is that Viviane and I did have actual expenses which we took from the expense account. We did that as the business leaders of the Corona Committee, as the only ones who cared about the business of the Corona Committee. In order to avoid what happened to Bhakti, because if our funds were seized, as happened to him, then we could not have continued with the Corona Committee, because we would not have had the means.

Therefore we openly, not secretly as claimed, withdrew money, and that is all in the books of the Corona Committee. And the court can see that.

Also I have always been ready and also in a position to return the money because I had enough real estate, like the house that was already planned to be sold at the end of 2020. That would have brought in 1,350,000 Euros, so that the 700,000 could easily be repaid that I took from the Corona Committee.

But that did not work because Justus Hoffman and his cohorts with their betrayal and pressure on the buyer and, so it is turning out they took away these exact funds.

It does not matter if they were the exact bank notes. That is irrelevant.

I believe we can prove this. In fact, I am absolutely sure that the witnesses who will be testifying will verify our version of the story. And if that is what is shown then the cards will need to be mixed once more, to see who needs to be facing a prison sentence.