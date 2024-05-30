REINER FUELLMICH. UPDATE. MAY 28, 2024. CRIMINAL ACCUSERS. THINLY VEILED SHOW TRIAL. REINER RESPONDS
Here is Reiner - intelligent, articulate, honest, outspoken, courageous. He tells the truth about what happened: criminal accusers, a thinly veiled show trial. He also lets us know: much is planned.
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/nOh1VGM6YXDb/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/v4yga69-reiner-fuellmich.-update.-may-28-2024.-criminal-accusers.-thinly-veiled-sho.html
One thing we know for sure: we can trust Reiner and his team to stand strong for truth and justice.
Another thing we know for sure. We are there, rooting for him, doing what we can.
Elsa
_________________________________
Here is the address to write to Reiner:
LETTERS;
JVA Rosdorf
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Am Grossen Sieke 8
37124 Rosdorf
Germany
postcards and cards allowed,
no glitter on the envelops,
no stamps or money in the envelops,
no books or other objects - not permitted,
nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,
put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.
_________________________________
First scheduled court date: June 10, 2024
_________________________________
TO DONATE:
To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2
Posted May 30, 2024
The video does not work I get a 404 page unfound splash screen