Here is Reiner - intelligent, articulate, honest, outspoken, courageous. He tells the truth about what happened: criminal accusers, a thinly veiled show trial. He also lets us know: much is planned.

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/nOh1VGM6YXDb/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/v4yga69-reiner-fuellmich.-update.-may-28-2024.-criminal-accusers.-thinly-veiled-sho.html

One thing we know for sure: we can trust Reiner and his team to stand strong for truth and justice.

Another thing we know for sure. We are there, rooting for him, doing what we can.

Elsa

_________________________________

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,

put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.

_________________________________

First scheduled court date: June 10, 2024

_________________________________

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2



Posted May 30, 2024