There’s been a protest in Geneva, a massive crowd in front of the United Nations Headquarters protesting against the UN and the WHO, their attempted power grabs.

Note: I’m very much with Rima Laibow who sees that the core danger is the UN. Why? Stop the WHO and the UN continues with its many treacherous tentacles. Stop the UN - exit from the UN, country by country - and the WHO withers away along with the UN.

But that’s not the focus here - which is that Reiner was brought to that massive protest through the words of Astrid Stuckelberger:

Dr. Stuckelberger announced that she was representing a group of 16 lawyers, one of them who was conspicuously absent from the proceedings, an International Lawyer by the name of Reiner Fuellmich, who has been imprisoned under highly questionable circumstances after he mounted legal challenges to the narrative. “Free Reiner Fuellmich!” announced Dr. Stuckelberger. Dr. Stuckelberger repeatedly requested, “Free Reiner Fuellmich not only Assange.” Dr. Stuckelberger touched the most delicate nerve when she reported that her poster concerning freeing Reiner Fuellmich was “disallowed” for display at the protest. [bolding mine] While Julian Assange has remained a thorn in the side of the global elite, Reiner Fuellmich represents much more of a threat, so much that he not only had to be silenced - but furthermore, all mention of his name had to be censored. [bolding mine]

Here’s the full piece:

justusrhope.substack.com/p/the-world-deserves-an-apology

It includes a short clip of Reiner delivering a core part of his message:

https://x.com/DeeDeeWeeks/status/1789783819882488030

I will conclude with Reiner’s most recent update, telling the truth about what has happened to him: criminal accusers, a thinly veiled show trial. He also lets us know: much is planned.

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/nOh1VGM6YXDb/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/v4yga69-reiner-fuellmich.-update.-may-28-2024.-criminal-accusers.-thinly-veiled-sho.html

_________________________________

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,

put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.

_________________________________

First scheduled court date: June 10, 2024

_________________________________

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2



Posted June 2, 2024