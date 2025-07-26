Truth Summit

User's avatar
Marion Bornhövd's avatar
Marion Bornhövd
2h

Dear Elsa, Being a German I have been suffering nearly my whole life from a terrible guilt complex. It is a pervertion that we, the generations that have been born after the Nazi dictatorship were told over and again that we were GUILTY for being Germans. I don't know exactly why and how or who used Hitler and the Nazis to do this dirtx work. But I can say for sure that Hitler did not love the German people at all because he nearly destroyed us. First of all -and that is what Vera Sharaf says too- the Nazis killed Germans -the handicapped or children who in their eyes were born with a flaw. They killed the new-borns telling their mums the children were still-born. And like in the Corona plandemic the midwives, doctors and nurses became accomplices in this. Yes,, the Nazis also killed Germans of different political thinking. But they also put them into work camps. My uncle was one of them. He hardly survived and was deeply traumatized. When we had a family meeting, he never spoke. He was muted. And not to forget, the German Jews that were killed were also Germans. They never thought otherwise. Of course the crimes of the Germans are seen worse than genociding the Native Americans by the Americans, than genociding Indios by the Spanish, than genociding many Africans, Indians and other peoples by the British, than genociding people in Northern Africa by the French, genociding the Kongolese by the Belgians etc. Why is that so? Churchill said that they didn't fight Hitler but the German spirit of Schiller. My opinion is that the powers who are behind all this bloodshed, sorrow and dispair are not from the earth. They profit from us killing each other and hating each other. Just one more thing: the Germans (soldiers) killed 26 million Russians, not just soldiers, they killed normal people, children and all. But the Russian people today don not owe us any grudge. The worse it is that our puppet government wants to have war against Russia.

Amy Harlib's avatar
Amy Harlib
3h

Fully appreciate the thoughtful and reasoned examination of a very touchy subject!

