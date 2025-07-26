A big thank you to Daisy Moses for watching as much as she could take of Ole Dammegard’s interview on what is known as the Holocaust, and for her long detailed comment. Unfortunately, at the nine-minute mark, she had not gotten to the two questions that most interested me, because Ole had not yet addressed them.

Daisy’s long comment was especially helpful for me, as it got me to recognize how important it was to deal with the different questions separately.

Here are important questions on what is known as the Holocaust, in the order I see them. The first two are very simple.

ONE. What is the approximate number of Jews and non-Jews who died in the camps , based on the best evidence we have? Note: to ask questions about the number of Jews who died in the camps is illegal in Germany and horrifies people in many other countries. If you want denigration and shaming, this is a good question to ask.

TWO. What, based on the best evidence we have, was the main intended use of the camps - especially, were they mainly intended as, and used as, work and internment camps, or were at least some intended to be primarily or even exclusively death camps, especially gassing camps?

After the first two questions, things are less cut and dried.

THREE. If the information regarding the number of deaths and main uses of the camps leads to the conclusion that the actual number of deaths and the actual use of the camps is not at all as purported in the mainstream narrative, what are likely reasons for this?

FOUR. Many people have noted that raising questions about the Holocaust often automatically gets someone labelled a Holocaust denier, Jew-hater, and/or conspiracy theorist. Likewise, mentioning acts of extreme unnecessary destructiveness by the Allies during and soon after World War II is likely to get you similarly labelled - even if the information has nothing to do with Jews. What are likely explanations for this? Is there a MOST likely explanation?

FIVE. From here we get into more general questions about Jews, such as their disproportionate prominence in banking, entertainment, media, etc. A neutral question is: why is this, from the evidence we have? Daisy Moses gIves a long detailed explanation. One very short part: Christians were not allowed to charge interest, Jews were . . . and presto, Jews became prominent in banking.

SIX. From this, a big leap: is there evidence of general control of the world by Jews or anyway people Jewish in name even if actually Khazarian fake-Jews?

SIX continued. Another related question could be: is there evidence that Jews are AMONG the powers-that-control-the-world (which include the CIA and M16 not just Mossad, the various non-Jewish royal families not just Jews, etc)? The answer to that is a clear YES.

SEVEN. Is the goal control of the world, whether by Jews or others? If so, is this for purposes such as to decimate the world population, to control the survivors, notably through fear and other mind control as well as destrctive injections, to perpetrate child sexual abuse and further child abuse?



Unfortunately, from everything I have read, the answer appears to be yes.

While I have put in a couple of quick answers, these are all questions I have not looked into nearly enough. I’m glad to have been pushed to take a look.

I have found the beginnings of good answers to the first 2 questions.

____________________

FROM QUESTION TO SOME ANSWERS.

ONE. About the numbers. This needs exploring. Clearly one of the initial Russian claims is not to be trusted. Initially the Russians gave the figure that about 2 million died in one camp. It was later revised down in stages to about 48,000 and then somewhat upward to 78,000, where it seems to be staying. How and why did the number go from 2 million to 78,000 - a drop of about 95%? Is that figure to be trusted? If not, why not? If so, why so?

There is fact-based info on the capacity of the ovens, some given by Ole. According to an AI computation, to burn 2 million bodies in the ovens at Auschwitz would take over 200 years, with the ovens burning 24/7. World War II (1939-1945) lasted well under 200 years (and the camps were not in full operation in the first 3 years) . If AI is correct, a maximum of 2% of 2 million, or 40,000 bodies could have been burned at Auschwitz. If you have not seen how small the ovens are, you can see pictures of the ovens in Ole’s interview on the Holocaust.

Ole does not come with final approximate figures, but they are definitely way below 6 million. With just the one cut from the Russian camp, that lowers the figure to 4,078,000. If the figure of 2 million bodies burned becomes 40,000 (or even fewer), the figure is just over 2 million. And then the figures from all the other camps need to be looked at.

Note: Ole does not minimize the suffering from illness and starvation and horrible conditions. Likewise, I think it’s important to recognize that.

But the question here is not, did Jews suffer (a separate question), but HOW MANY JEWS were killed?

I’m sure that relatively accurate figures exist, and if the information here is even somewhat correct, are well below 6 million.

I am certain it is of massive benefit to all people to know whatever is accurate - as it is of massive benefit for us to understand the plandemic and mRNA injections, how 9/11 was done, what is going on these days with extreme weather events.

And if it is 6 million - or even more - that also needs to be made clear in detail, camp by camp.

By the way, does it hurt Jewish people, to have an examination into the numbers?

I do not see how it does - like it does not hurt Americans to have an examination into 9/11, as with Judy Wood’s book.

It does not deny the experiences of anyone. Across the street from me, for decades, there lived a Holocaust survivor of a camp in Austria. It was not a gassing camp, but an internment camp. She survived because, when she was about 12, she fell ill and was taken to a hospital. It was in some way connected to the camp. She did not die because, even when she got better, the Nazi in charge - an ardent Nazi, according to her - kept finding work for her at the hospital - sweeping, cleaning.

Looking at the numbers in no way diminishes her experiences, or the experiences of anyone at any camp - much illness and death.

_______________

TWO. The main intended use of the camps. Was it to kill people, or to have them work? Ole Dammegard claims that, after the war, initially there was nothing or very little on the camps being gassing camps. That allegation, he holds, came later, part of the strategy to put all the blame on the Germans.

A point which strengthens the claim that the camps were mainly work or internment camps is that the delousing of prisoners lowered the death rate. Had the intent been to kill as many Jews as possible, it makes no sense to delouse.

In Ole’s interview on what is known as the Holocaust, there’s considerably more evidence on the camps being largely work or internment camps.

According to Ole, an interesting indication that the stories about the camps being mainly for gassing Jews are just that - made-up stories - comes from what supposed eye-witnesses have said about gassed bodies. The suppsed eye-witnesses have claimed that the bodies were black and blue. Again according to Ole, the reality of death by the gasses allegedly used is that the bodies would have been bright pink. At the very least this discrepancy calls into question the stories of the supposed eye-witnesses. (See the video for more.)

I see it as massively benefical for all people to know this, just as I see it is massively beneficial for all people to know the accurate numbers of Jewish deaths, as well as other deaths, in the concentration camps.

Whatever the reality, this is important to know, after exploration.

________________

This concludes the relatively nice and easy questions - questions which, however, we were and are never to ask, on pain of prison in Germany, and in many other countries, on pain of denigration, shaming, ridicule and ostracism.

_______________

THREE. The traditional Holocaust narrative puts tremendous blame and shame on Germans. The question is: WHY? Why has also any reference to wrong-doings by non-Germans been basically taboo - like the fire-bombing of Dresdan, an amazingly beautiful city populated by women and children and old people - like the Rhine internment camps of German soldiers after the war, where it is held that close to one million German soldiers (many 12-16) died. There is - from my reading - more acknowledgement that the dropping of the second atomic bomb in Japan was absolutely not needed as Japan was on the point of surrender.

One needs to look at the psychological dynamics of shaming and blaming Germans, which also makes non-Germans out of touch with themselves and the reality of history.

I am coming to core. WHAT IS GOING ON? And how does this relate to the evil powers out to enslave and kill us?

It also brings me to the massively anti-Jewish writings I’ve been coming across from many alternative people.

Note: I am not making any leap from looking into the numbers and the intended uses of the camps to anything else.

I will not try to answer all the other questions.

My core thing is we need to separate everyday Jews from evil Jews (or fake-Jews) in positions of power out to destroy the world - just as iwe need to separate everyday people from all backgrounds and races and ethnicities and religions from anyone from the same background or race or ethnicity or religion who is among the Global Predators intent to destroy humanity. By the way, Ole Dammegard does this as well.

__________________

__________________

And with this, I will turn to what got Daisy Moses unable to continue watching OlE Dammegard discuss the Holodaust. .

DAISY:

First...he lies to say anti-semitism (as a term) isn't about jews--of course it is!--admittedly it's an imperfect word but was coined by a joo-hater-Nazi who intended no connection with Arabs whutever https://www.britannica.com/topic/antisemitism.

ELSA:

I AGREE.

DAISY:

he announces (exact quote) that "the people behind Israel are all rotten to the core" but it's "not all joos"--wull sir, that's the nicest (not) backhanded compli-mint I've heard all day! (Which've mah own relations some'a whom were FOUNDIN' FATHERS of that land--yup, troo--were "rotten?") TWO He goes on ta claim that zionists are not jews (really?) and that they all have a completely different agenda than the jews do. So what ARE zionists if not joos. If not ALL kinds of joos--some are secular, some are "frum" (religious) many are in-betw. but he's SURE none've 'em are Jews? I'm SURE the State of Israel will find that quite the statement. Today in 2025 it's troo Zionist is a term imperfect--but Zion is Israel an' it works as a "workin'daffynition." Land of Zion, evah hoid've it? Fiction, no? But he sez fer sure it's not Joos runnin' Israel. So it's WHO if not joos? Troglodytes? As fer Zionism, I guess he means ALL varieties? -- here's 48! ...

ELSA:

I AGREE.

DAISY:

he claims Jews "use the holocaust to avoid criticism."

ELSA:

MY EXPERIENCE AND KNOWLEDGE. I have experienced not just Jews, but just about everyone (except Jew- and Israel-haters) referring to the Holocaust to get people to stop asking questions about the numbers and the main causes of death in the camps. On my part, I know I have found it incredibly emotionally difficult to listen to anything that questions the numbers. I feel so relieved to have come to the point of being able to ask questions and emotionally experience that as legitimate. I believe this is core, and that Ole's stuff re the words, anti-semitic and Zion and Zionist, is anti-productive.

DAISY:

BB is a monster. But Putin, Xie, 'er even Obama were nice guys? Stalin & Hitler & even AraRatwere a-ok RIGHT fellas I see. Only da joo is evil

ELSA:

MY UNDERSTANDING. They are all monsters. I came to see BB as a monster when he went for mass pressure on Israelis to get the shots. In the first wave of the so-called c-virus, I believe Israel used HCQ and the Israeli death toll was about 800. In the second wave, no more HCQ. The death toll was soon over 3000, and the shots were pushed. Soon lots of Holocaust survivors were dying, very soon after getting them. Of course lots of other people died and were injured as well. That is apart from everything else.

DAISY:

he goes on an sez... "If you look at all the wars and the way 'these people' (i.e. Jews) are in powerful positions all over the world, related to this,

ELSA:

MY GROWING QUESTIONING. What is going on? It's not just Jews in position of behind-the-scenes power used for evil - freemasons, Vatican, Venice, etc. But it is amazing, the % of Jews in such positions, in comparison to the % of Jews in the general population. Note: of course most Jews are not in such positions. I've lived, much of my life, in areas where the % of Jews was extremely high, and I would guess that 0%, or very close to that (same % as among the non-Jewish population where I've lived), were in any of those behind-the-scenes position of power used for evil. I do have that question: WHAT IS GOING ON? I remember first hearing of Khazarian non-Jews masquerading as Jews a couple of years ago, mixing in with Jewish people. I also remember a couple of the first investigators going from the little that is known about these Khazarians (including questions about whether they existed) - anyway, then there was a jump and it turned out that about 70% of Jews were somehow linked to them!!! Ashkenazi - with even the (to me utterly absurd) noticing that "nazi" is part of Ashkenazi. Yikes, it certainly looked like there had been a huge jump from exploring to seeing Jews (70%, anyway) as bad. As I have already said, I see exploring as vital - including for Jews who are Jews and would like this teensy minority outed and thrown out. I see suddenly jumping to 70!!! % as tapping into not just anti-Jewishness, but into stuff that does not fit with my experience of Jews in many environments.

DAISY:

He adds, "just because THEY come from 'a special group' hiding behind Israel then we are not allowed...(to criticize) but I go where the truth takes me!".

ELSA:

MY EXPERIENCE. I have heard Jews say about Jews/themselves, over and over and over, "JEWS HAVE BEEN SO WRONGED OVER AND OVER AND OVER.” I have heard non-Jews say the same thing. I have heard those words used to silence. Not okay. I believe both grouos - Jews and non-Jews - have been trained to respond that way. I have been reading, from various explorers, ever more on Jewish influence and power. This is not about the power and influence of all Jews or most Jews. BUT I do believe - more than believe, I know - it matters very much to explore. There is a book (2 volumes, actually) by Solzhenitsyn, 200 Years Together, which he spent his last 10 years researching and writing. It was not, a couple of years ago anyway, fully published in English, though it came out in Russian in 2001. I was sent and read a few chapters of an unauthorized translation. It is fascinating on the ways Jews had influence and wealth in Russia in the past 200 years. I find it telling that, while Solzhenitsyn was celebrated for The Gulag Archippelago, which is on Stalin’s network of gulags (prisons) for anyone even suspected of any disagreement, this 2-volume set did not even get published in English, even if to be debunked. I have just checked: an authorized translation is finally scheduled to be published in 2026.

I will end with that. We need to be able to explore everything.

I knew the shots were going to be dangerous 8 months before they came out. How is that possible? I was exploring and came to information. I used that information and logic.

That’s what the Truth Summit is about. Truth - facts and logic - about anything and everything.

All narratives are questioned. Many are heaps of rubble. Many fact-based accounts emerge. And those as well can continue to be questioned, added to, amended.

_________________________

PS. Here’s my interview with Ole Dammegard, where the Holocaust is not mentioned:

PPS. Here are more of the people you will be meeting:

Posted July 26, 2025