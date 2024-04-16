Robert Cibis, with his company OvalMedia, had a 3 million Euro debt. Then he came to work, through Viviane Fischer, for the Corona Committee at an extremely high rate.

Now he and OvalMedia are insolvent - bankrupt.

And who is Cibis anyway? Why is he being mentioned? He’s the former lover (if that’s the right word) of VF (or anyway Cibis and VF spent at least one night together). He made a middle-of-the-night appearance with her when she showed up where the gold was stored and demanded it, saying she and the person with her were going to take it to safe storage. I believe he and VF also went on more than one holiday using Corona Committee money, but I don’t have the reference.

All this would be irrelevant except that Cibis is part of the group of people who have acted against Reiner.

Reiner pointed out, at least a year ago, Cibis’ poor financial situation, but he was forced to be silent.

Now it’s public knowledge.

Info courtesy bittel.tv.

I am eager for the next big news, starting with the next day of Reiner’s trial. This Friday.

The current remaining court dates - 6 in total:

Friday, 19.04.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.

Wednesday, 24.04.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.

4 more added, ending approximately May 15

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case,

put your name of each page of the letter - letters are taken out of the envelops.

TO DONATE:

Posted Apr 7, 2024