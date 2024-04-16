A TINY BIT OF NEWS. OvalMedia (Robert Cibis) is insolvent - no surprise. Cibis - former lover (is that the right word?) of Viviane Fischer (or anyway Cibis and VF spent at least one night together).
Robert Cibis, with his company OvalMedia, had a 3 million Euro debt. Then he came to work, through Viviane Fischer, for the Corona Committee at an extremely high rate.
Now he and OvalMedia are insolvent - bankrupt.
And who is Cibis anyway? Why is he being mentioned? He’s the former lover (if that’s the right word) of VF (or anyway Cibis and VF spent at least one night together). He made a middle-of-the-night appearance with her when she showed up where the gold was stored and demanded it, saying she and the person with her were going to take it to safe storage. I believe he and VF also went on more than one holiday using Corona Committee money, but I don’t have the reference.
All this would be irrelevant except that Cibis is part of the group of people who have acted against Reiner.
Reiner pointed out, at least a year ago, Cibis’ poor financial situation, but he was forced to be silent.
Now it’s public knowledge.
Info courtesy bittel.tv.
I am eager for the next big news, starting with the next day of Reiner’s trial. This Friday.
_________________________________
The current remaining court dates - 6 in total:
Friday, 19.04.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.
Wednesday, 24.04.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.
4 more added, ending approximately May 15
_________________________________
Here is the address to write to Reiner:
LETTERS;
JVA Rosdorf
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Am Grossen Sieke 8
37124 Rosdorf
Germany
postcards and cards allowed,
no glitter on the envelops,
no stamps or money in the envelops,
no books or other objects - not permitted,
nothing to be mentioned about the case,
put your name of each page of the letter - letters are taken out of the envelops.
_________________________________
TO DONATE:
To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2
Posted Apr 7, 2024
Now that OvalMedia is insolvent - might that be a reason for other people than we would wish getting access to the Corona Committees archive?
Could someone of you, who have the direct contact to Roger Bittel ask him to inquire this and if necessary, somehow find a way for preventing this?
Since: Very probably not all material is disseminated - and also: How to ever get back in a systematic way, what is whereever out in the world? This sounds to me like a possibly horrible work that shoud be absolutely prevented.
The German government bounced Yanis Varoufakis out in recent days, and Varoufakis threw a little fit on X. Varoufakis has a big following. The German government called him the usual stuff, but Varoufakis is about as left as it gets!