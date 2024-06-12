Katja was ill on Monday, had been ill for over a week, but dragged herself out of bed and into court. She also, on Monday, asked for a postponement to submit some papers that she had started writing but had not been able to complete due to illness. The postponement was not granted.

Today’s session was cancelled yesterday afternoon. However, there was no announcement by the court until shortly before today’s session, when people had already travelled long distances to be at the trial.

Regarding spreading this information: I think it would have been excellent if the information had been spread (Telegram, even FB) by anyone on our side who knew. I am thinking of Christoff Miseré and Roger Bittel. I am virtually certain Miseré knew.

Of course it is hard to think of everything.

And then, yesterday I wrote about an idea I had, on waking up: what about a public prayer for Reiner (or a sending of energy, those those not at ease with prayer) in the court, just before the start of the court day. I’m not someone who prays - I am much more at home with energy - but with all that has been going on with this judge, this once I felt the urge for a direct connection asking for help. Prayer.

I’m thousands of miles away, so it would be for someone on the ground to put this together, if the idea resonated strongly with them.

I posted about the idea and sent to a couple of people.

Then . . . the next development. Yesterday I was away from home. On the long drive home, I came to a prayer-song. Very short and simple, very easy melody. I sang it onto my cell phone. I will listen in a bit. I know how it will sound: there will be a panting dog in the background. My dog loves getting into the car. And once in the car, he pants.

For now, just the words of the pray-song:

We pray for thee

Reiner free

Liberty

We pray

I pray

We pray

for thee



Elsa

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case,

put your name of each page of the letter - letters are taken out of the envelops.

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

TRIAL DATES

NEW TRIAL DATES for REINER FUELLMICH:

Monday, June 10, 2024, 9:15 am

Wednesday, June 12, 2024, 9:15 am - cancelled due to KW’s illness

Thursday, June 20, 2024, 9:15 am

Wednesday, July 10, 2024, 9:15 am

Friday, July 12, 2024, 9:15 am (half day)

Previous trial days from 31.01.2024 to 17.05.2024.

(15 trial days from 31.01.2024 to 17.05.2024):

Day 01 Wednesday 31.01.2024

02nd day Friday 02.02.2024

Day 03 Wednesday 07.02.2024

04th day Tuesday 27.02.2024 instead of Wednesday 14.02.2024

05th day Friday 01.03.2024 instead of Tuesday 20.02.2024

06th day Tuesday 05.03.2024 instead of Friday 23.02.2024

07th day Friday 08.03.2024

08th day Tuesday 12.03.2024

09th day Tuesday 02.04.2024

10th day Wednesday 03.03.2024

11th day Friday 19.03.2024

12th day Wednesday 24.03.2024

13th day Friday 03.05.2024

14th day Tuesday 07.03.2024

15th day Friday 17.05.2024

6 trial days on a Friday = half a trial day until noon

4 trial days on a Wednesday

5 trial days on a Tuesday



Posted June 12, 2024