The sky is falling, Chicken Little cried - with good reason. She has just watched an interview with Andrew Sleigh. And so she knows: the sky is falling on her civilization. Imminent bank crash. Imminent end of fiat currencies. Imminent disruption of food supply. Imminent threat of property grab by the governments.

This isn’t the first time she’s cried out recently. No More banks in Canada after June 30, 2025. When she saw that, she cried out. Soon I’ll be sending out ACTIONS TO TAKE.

NOW, the interview with Andrew Sleigh. This isn’t the first time I’ve sent it out. But now I’ve watched it all.

Andrew Sleigh does more than warn us. How to protect yourself as best as possible when the sky is falling?

1. Buy silver coins. So you have enough for at least two years of groceries, gas, bills. Also, a good way to buy is through his company. Excellent support and advice. Also no reporting to government.

2. Store food. Canned. Freeze-dried. Enough for at least two years.

This isn’t the first time I’ve heard most of this message. I heard it more frequently a couple of years ago. Andrew brought the message back to the forefront and also made things vividly real. Plus he got one extra piece of info into me. Get silver coins, rather than bars, as this is what you’ll need for everyday expenses.

Here is the interview.

https://rumble.com/v59mtll-catalytic-conversations-with-andrew-sleigh.html

If you are a super prepper, you may not need this video. If you’re not, or if you’ve let the prepping slip - if you’ve eaten most of the stored food, for instance - this is a MUST-WATCH INTERVIEW to make it as likely as possible that you will get through what is coming.



Posted August 13, 2024