I knew I wanted to interview Jason Christoff from the first time I heard him, in an interview with Reiner. NOW, HERE, AN INTERVIEW WITH HIM.

Why interview him? His focus. Mind control. How mind control is done. As he shows in the interview with Reiner, there are just 2 key ingredients: REPETITION and TOXINS. Th interview is well worth watching. So is another recent interview, where Jason starts with another major mind control ingredient: CONFUSION. How that makes us give up thinking altogether, give up all decision-making, so we’re utterly controllable. Just tell me what to believe and what to do and I’ll believe it and do it,

And then of course, there is that other aspect of mind control: how it can be undone. That’s tougher. Key ingredients, once again: repetition and detoxifying. Key strategy: educating - which is not pushing.

I’m telling you a lot. That’s not enough to really know. For that, I strongly suggest: watch the interview.

WHY DO I SAY THIS IS A MUST-SEE INTERVIEW?

I recently wrote of one psy-op most people aren’t aware of: the “it’s wrong to judge” psy-op.

A few months ago I put on a Truth Summit subtitled: Navigating th Psy-Op Jungle. It covered about a dozen psy-ops.

Now I am about to head further into 2 more psy-op weed swamps. One. The unnatural-forest-fires psy-op. Two. The Islam-religion-of-peace psy-op.

By the way, if, about Islam, you came to thoughts like, But I know a nice Muslim, or But they’re not all like that, or But there are nasty passages in the Bible, please download THE BIG BUT SYSTEM.

That brings me to the interview I’ve just done with Jason Christoff. It doesn’t make sense - as he makes very clear - to deal with the psy-ops one at a time. We need a psy-op guide - what to look out for, also in ourselves.

One extra important thing. I know many people totally awake about one psy-op and totally utterly rigidly suckered into another, including people speaking and writing about one psy-op and then, with a later psy-op like the injection-psy-op, totally mind-controlled. They lined up for the injections and were completely closed to considering that they might have fallen for a psy-op. I know one such person who even volunteered as an early test subject for the injections! The lure of doing something for science. And then, especially among people only recently waking up to the dangers of the shots and the reality living in a psy-op world, I have met many people shocked at the suggestion that there could be anything dangerous about Islam.

Knowledge of mind control. Crucial to dealing with psy-ops.

Plus attention to preventing and undoing their hold. Equally crucial.

So here is the link to the interview:

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/MPnRdkImSKh2/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/v4n3ufw-mind-control.-seeing-it.-braking-the-hold.-jason-christoff-with-elsa.html



Posted April 4, 2024