ABSOLUTE MUST-SEE INTERVIEW.

I watched an interview recently. With Cal Washington. About a way we can milk dry the system, drain the Baddies of their money supply. But I did not understand it. I did learn that, to date, some people within the system - CEO’s, say - are being billed something like $20,000 a day. But so far, though some amazing things have happened, including that some CEO’s have suddenly disappeared from their position (right after getting invoices), the people sending the invoices have not been collecting.

What was going on? Could people ever collect?

So I contacted Cal, and he agreed to an interview. I asked lots of questions, did a lot of listening and a huge amount of learning. If I try to explain, I’m sure I’ll garble things. But I was able to understand.

Anyway, brilliant system. 20 years in the making. Starting from being a father - like many caring fathers - caught in a divorce situation that left him unable to pay for even car insurance.

He did a lot of learning in the next 6, 7 years. He is still learning.

The most important thing, for me. Cal was willing to EXPLAIN slowly enough so that I (no financial wiz kid!!) could understand.

Yes it relates to a lot that I’ve heard floating around - like that the ALL CAP you is not the regular you. But it comes from a much deeper understanding of the system, how it has been set up with a close to invisible vulnerability - a vulnerability that can not be undone, no matter how much the Nasties would like to seal it.

And now, all I can say is: PLEASE WATCH. AND SHARE.

Yes, this is long. 1 hour 30. But it’s about a way of draining the money system, so that it does not topple. Instead, we become the beneficiaries, instead of the Nasties:

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/IKcZv2Kc3Isi/

Also on Rumble: https://rumble.com/v4hragi-cal-washington-with-elsa.-how-to-get-the-money.-thought-talk.html

Here, by the way, is Cal’s site:

https://www.inpowermovement.org/about

PS. Yes, if Reiner were free, I’d suggest he interview Cal. But I’ve also done a fair bit of interviewing myself. And I think this is one very excellent interview.

PPS. Or am I wrong about Cal’s system? It could be. The only way to verify is to check it out for yourself.



PPPS. Here’s a related but somewhat different approach - which feels much more in development. It’s also about going after officials with notices of liability and invoices. But there is the requirement, for success, that sheriffs and the military will enforce things (which you do not find with Cal). This is the necessary next step, which should be happening later in March. My estimation, from what I know about the way the system is working: this will not happen. However, I suggestion you take a look, to understand this approach. Miki Klann & "The People's Operation Restoration" A Deeper Look:

https://rumble.com/v4h29sc-ep.-101-miki-klann-and-the-peoples-operation-restoration-a-deeper-look....html

Posted March 7, 2024