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LInda Shepler's avatar
LInda Shepler
1d

Well this certainly is a concern. I go back and forth everyday on Trump. I listen to Susan Kokinda- Trump is good! Then I read someone like Patrick Wood- no he’s one of THEM- bad. I’ve read before some of these plans for Gaza and I wonder why the people of Gaza are having decisions made for them like they don’t even exist. The one thing I have to ask is if Trump is crushing the British Imperial System that we’ve been under for the past 70 years, what if it is to actually make way for the NWO? The Globalists always planned for World War III. Having the executives who met in the oval office on Trump’s first day back- Palantir, Oracle etc. certainly leans in to what Catherine Austin Fitts says about him building the control grid. The plans for Gaza do too. So is Trump really breaking British Imperial policy with everything that means FOR the US and bringing back manufacturing jobs FOR the US or could it be a necessary step to bring in the NWO which would mean he is one of THEM and the biggest fraudster on earth. Perhaps I’ve just gotten to where I think everything is just one big psyop. Trump is good, Trump is bad, Trump is good Trump is…

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Mason B's avatar
Mason B
2dEdited

Oh lordy - I had read about the smart plans but I didn't know they were Trump's! But then, his 'Gaza Riviera' sounded so much like a joke that it had to be serious.

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