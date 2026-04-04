What is going on with Gaza, Iran, Trump? Most of all, what is going on with Trump?

Some people hate him, are sure he wants to bomb Iran and Gaza back into the Stone Age. What he’s after with Iran and Venezuela, they are positive, is the oil.

Other people love Trump, are sure - like Susan Kokinda - he is breaking the centuries-long stranglehold of the British Empire. A new economic revolution, bringing back America’s greatness, instead of shipping jobs - and prosperity - overseas.

Patrick Wood sees something different. Trump is dangerous because he has clearly been planning - long-term - TECHNOCRACY.

We all know the phrase, “You will own nothing.” We’ve heard it thousands of times.

Back to Gaza.

Some people see the genocide of Gazans. Other people see terrorist tunnels and the stranglehold of Hamas.

Here is Patrick Wood’s analysis of what is going on with Gaza.

As a private citizen, Donald Trump set his sights on Gaza to establish the first from-scratch prototype for Technocracy. This is unprecedented in the history of our nation! He created the Board of Peace with globalist leaders, declaring himself as Chairman-for-life with the right of succession. Then the Board of Peace selected Gaza as its first project. Then he brought in his family-owned business, World Liberty Financial, to provide the financial system for Gaza. It will tokenize all assets and provide digital wallets for citizens. Then, Project Sunrise was unveiled by his son-in-law Jared Kushner, to create a series of smart cities in Gaza, relying on total surveillance and digital IDs. This puts to rest the question: Has Trump been just an opportunist or a technocrat all along? Indeed, Technocrat-in-Chief? [Italics mine.] Further, you will clearly see the plan unfolding for “You will own nothing!”

Here is how Patrick started his email:

The New Economics of Technocracy: You Will Own Nothing is my follow-up book to The Final Betrayal that I wrote with Courtenay Turner in November 2025. What has happened since is stunning. Technocracy is no longer theory, It is a fact! Demonstrated in real time. This is the most important book since I wrote Technocracy Rising in 2015.

It’s available on Amazon and on his site, Tecnocracy News. If you’re not in the US, he suggests you always use Amazon, to save on shipping and to avoid tariff hassles.

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Here is some good information on Patrick.

Back in (I believe) 2022, he was on a speaking tour with Reiner and Judy Mikowits. According to Reiner, Richard Fleming, another speaker, was spreading lies about Judy and Reiner on Twitter. Finally they decided they had no choice but to leave. Patrick chose to leave along with them.

Recently, David Hughes attacked Reiner. Patrick was quick to respond:

After his hit pieces on Reiner, I dropped Hughes like a hot potato, deleted the Omniwar stuff and resigned from the Study Group on Technology and Power. Source: personal email

Hughes’ response was rather predictable. According to Patrick, “After that, he proceeded to slander me on podcasts.”

What I see about Patrick. He is a person with integrity, who acts against a lack of integrity, against dishonorable behavior.

I suggest we take what Patrick says very seriously.

All the best to all of us, in everything,

Elsa

Posted Apr 5, 2026