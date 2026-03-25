There have been attacks on Reiner, four pieces written by David Hughes and recommended by Catherine Austin Fitts. I have been paying attention. Paul Charles Gregory has written refutations.

I have come to:

a thought experiment,

and a couple of questions, the most important of which is: Who is the ultimate target of these attacks?

I will include a letter almost certainly from Reiner. (This is being verified.) It’s about a time when he was on a speaking tour. He writes about a Dr Richard Fleming, who was spreading so many lies about him and Judy Mikovits, that he, Judy Mikovits and Patrick Wood felt they had no choice but to leave the tour.

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I’ll start with the thought experiment. Imagine that someone writes four pieces on Solzhenitsyn, who spent years in prison in the USSR and went on to write the world-famous The Gulag Archipelago. This person, someone not very well-known, concludes Solzhenitsyn is guilty as charged. He bases his conclusion entirely on one document, which comes from the KGB (the Russian secret service).

Soon thereafter, someone much better known writes in support of this person’s writings.

As far as I can see, this is what happened to Reiner. Hughes used a document from a German government agency to conclude Reiner is guilty. Then, for his piece linking Reiner and Scientology, his source is a video banned from being aired as it has been judged defamatory. And CAF has endorsed his pieces.

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First question. What do you imagine the response would be to the two people concluding Solzhenitsyn is guilty as charged, based on a KGB report?

I believe the answer is obvious.

The more that people know of Solzhenitsyn and his suffering as a political prisoner, the more the pieces would come across as ludicrous. How could anyone conclude Solzhenitsyn is guilty, based on anything from the KGB? I imagine both the less known person and the better known person being ridiculed and even reviled.

On the other hand, Reiner, though relatively well known among people concerned with the truth about covid and the mRNA injections, and with truth in general, is less known. I remember that one of the journalists (Djamila le Pair, I believe) who went to visit Reiner recently asked twenty random people in the area outside the prison if they knew of Reiner Fuellmich. The answer: No one did. Not even one person.

That does not make the pieces written by Hughes and endorsed by CAF any more credible.

But it does suggest that the intended audience is people not familiar with Reiner, and therefore easily convinced.

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Maybe the pieces by Hughes and endorsed by CAF are intended to make these people, should they hear of Reiner, unsympathetic to him. The German government has definitely expended huge amounts of energy getting him absconded from Mexico, arrested, put through a travesty of a trial, and sentenced to a travesty of a sentence. Maybe this is just one more effort against Reiner.

In that case, as there is increasingly more awareness of Reiner, we can expect more posts like Hughes’ and more endorsements like CAF’s.

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However, I have another question as well. Who is the major target of the attacks on Reiner? Yes, of course, on the most obvious level, Reiner is the target.

But I have read more than enough detective novels to know that things are almost never what they seem.

And then, from Lao Tzu’s The Art of War, I have learned that, with a powerful opponent, it’s much better not to strike directly.

Reiner has been shot at, directly. Hughes took aim. Bam!

According to The Art of War (and most detective novels), that indicates that Reiner is almost certainly not the major target.

In a detective novel, there are clues. In this case, into my inbox came a copy of a letter, almost certainly written by Reiner quite a while before he was abducted and arrested. That letter has been mailed to Reiner, to verify that he is the author. But whoever wrote the letter, the content stands.

I will include the letter.

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But you may be eager for my conclusion, which takes me from fact to wondering and speculation.

For people concerned about Reiner, he is a major figure and a major target. As noted, the German government has certainly expended major resources on having him abducted from Mexico and keeping him behind bars. I have cared to do what I could to keep people aware of what is happening with him. So have other people, and that is increasing.

But what if there is a larger target as well, someone who does not need help with visibility?

If we pull back from Reiner, and look for major potential targets with whom he is connected, one person stands out for me: RFK Jr. Reiner was on a speaking tour with him about two years before his arrest. Now Reiner is in prison and RFK has a major position in the Trump administration, but every change RFK makes is being undone. For example, he drastically cut the vaccine schedule for children; that is being undone.

It’s more than a guess. It’s a certainty that some people would like RFK Jr out of his position. They would like him destroyed.

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How did I get from Reiner to RFK Jr? Is it a wild guess? Certainly Hughes and CAF don’t encourage anyone to make any connection. They focus squarely on Reiner.

Sherlock Holmes would say: Elementary, my dear Watson.

So far, it isn’t elementary for me.

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I have a clue, the letter I was sent. About a Dr Richard M Fleming. The letter focuses on the time Reiner was on a speaking tour with Judy Mikovits, Patrick Wood and Fleming.

So here is the incredible story of Dr Richard M Fleming, Joseph [Joseph appears to be the intended recipient of the letter]: It turns out that Dr Richard Fleming is a criminal, a psychopath, and a pathological liar. He’s a twice convicted felon (wire fraud, mail fraud, Medicare fraud) who lost his license to practice medicine and was disbarred, was indicted by a grand jury and facing a maximum of 30 years in prison (which probably translates to some 7 real years in prison) when - at the very last moment - his lawyer persuaded him to cop a plea bargain. He paid some $ 150.000 or so, had to wear an electronic ankle monitor for many months, and plead guilty. There’s much more that we found on the internet when we vetted him. He has a huge - pathological - ego problem and constantly made a fool of himself on stage: he claims he is an attorney, but he’s not: got his law degree from an online, non accredited law school, never took the bar exam anywhere, and, of course, never practiced law. He claims he has a PhD in psychology, which is a lie. Gets up on stage and claims (he’s short and very skinny, which might explain this to some degree) he’s a Viking, and that “no one messes w him”, also claims his family wrote a large part of the constitution- extremely embarrassing, but he doesn’t get it. The worst thing is that the tour organizers Nash and Nisha knew about this and withheld this information from us (Patrick Wood, Dr Judy Mikovits, and me). We had to disassociate from them after his behavior had become so crazy (he attacked Judy and me on Twitter, spreading all kinds of lies) that we finally vetted him (which the organizers had done, too, but the results of which they didn’t tell us about, as I mentioned above). Had we stayed w the tour, this would have become a case of “guilty by association”. We (Patrick, Judy and I) continued to do our own thing now, and we tried to warn the new group of people (including Tom Renz and, of course Steve Kirsch) about who these people are. The organizers weren’t even able to reimburse us for our travel expenses (even though in my case, they at least made an effort, but not so in Judy’s case). But that is not really the issue; rather it is: credibility. Check this for additional information: The author of this piece is not on our side, rather, he is decidedly on the other side. However, the facts that he collected do not just confirm what we have seen on the tour, they make the whole thing even worse, much worse. The man is a criminal, pathological liar, and has – in my view - a very serious mental problem. https://forbetterscience.com/2021/09/27/cheshire-vs-dr-who/ And: This is the judge’s statement from one of the many court proceedings he was involved in... https://www.courtlistener.com/opinion/2476421/fleming-v-united-states/ Absolutely fascinating reading. The judge did an excellent job, writing - most of the time - in plain English. Everyone can understand this, except, probably, Nash and Nisha. This sentence from the decision sums it all up: “Like all of Fleming’s complaints, the files and records of this court conclusively establish *1026 that Fleming’s complaints have no merit.” Best,..

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That’s the letter. One clue.

Here’s a second.

One of the other people who left the speaking tour was Judy Mikovits. RFK wrote an excellent powerful fact-filled forward to her book, Plague of Corruption (2019):

(Available on Amazon and also as a free download.)

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Third clue. As for Patrick Wood, who left along with Reiner and Judy Mikovits, his focus is on Technocracy, its impending scientific dictatorship, our being herded into a digital gulag. His most recent book is The Final Betrayal.

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What if someone were out to shoot down, not just Reiner, but also Judy Mikovits, Patrick Wood and especially RFK? How might someone do it?

I’ve already mentioned The Art of War. It is too easy to get shot down yourself, if you go after a target directly. So if possible, do it from an unexpected, less defended, more vulnerable direction.

I’ve already given my personal assessment of Hughes’ conclusions about Reiner. Not convincing with anyone who knows the facts about Reiner’s abduction (which he does not even mentioned) and the trial.

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I come to yet another question: Why would Hughes write what he did? He is too bright not to see what he is doing.

And Catherine Austin Fitts, a very bright person, endorsed Hughes’ series. Why?

There has been speculation that Hughes was acting on the bidding of someone or other.

From what I can see, that makes sense.

It also seems to me that whoever is behind Hughes’ four pieces and CAF’s endorsement of them does not care that Hughes and CAF are visible as not being on the side of truth.

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Two facts from Plague of Corruption come to mind:

Pages 40 & 41.

Vince Foster - dead, shot

Official conclusion - suicide

Pages 46 & 47

Jeff Bradstreet - shot, dead

Official conclusion - suicide

June 19, 2015

The people who seem to be - as far as I can see - behind Hughes writing his series, and CAF endorsing it, are not nice safe people.

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And then, another question: How could attacking Reiner, presenting him as guilty, be useful to anyone out to demolish RFK?

Or is it rather that there is the fear that, let Reiner out, and the flood gates holding back the truth will be further battered and may just give way?

I am on the lookout for more clues and answers. Maybe you have some thoughts.

Input welcome for further detecting, so I can once again have Sherlock say, Elementary, my dear Watson.

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And then another question: How much does all this matter, when there has just been a massive shift, an end - according to Susan Kokinda and a few other observors - of the entire world order, the breaking of the power of the British Empire.

https://www.prometheanaction.com/email/1cf51dff-7b04-4d2f-a8a6-5c8e3bccfa5b/?ref=promethean-action-daily-newsletter

That is far from the only understanding of events: at least a million in Lebanon displaced so far by Israeli air strikes over the last few weeks.

So many pieces to this puzzle.

I think of something I heard said about Trump (or whoever is orchestrating his moves), that he plays 5-dimensional chess. I see such a web of connections but don’t know quite what goes where.

What picture do you see emerging?



Elsa

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PS. By the way, to donate to Reiner for legal and other expenses, here is the link: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

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BELOW:

- information for letters to Reiner,

- information to donate,

- excellent overviews of Reiner’s case.

Note: if you are new to the ongoing updates on Reiner’s case, or just want a refresher, please go to the links to excellent recent overviews.)

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Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Bremervoerde

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Steinberg 75

D - 27432 Bremervoerde

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

stamps allowed, but no money in the envelops,

no glitter on the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,

put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.

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EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF THE REINER FUELLMICH CASE:

IN-DEPTH RESEARCH of ORIGINAL DOCUMENTS:

EVENTS FROM THE BEGINNING,

PLUS REFUATIONS OF THE ATTACKS ON REINER

by Paul Charles Gregory

https://klasseverantwortung.com/endtimes/Guide.html

https://www.klasseverantwortung.com/endtimes/events-from-the-beginning.html

IN 3 LANGUAGES: ENGLISH, ITALIAN AND GERMAN:

by Seba Terribilini

ENGLISH:

THE FULL STORY OF DR. REINER FUELLMICH

https://substack.com/home/post/p-171347044

June 13, 2025, revised version Aug 19, 2025

ITALIAN:

STORIA DEL DR. REINER FUELLMICH: PERSECUZIONE, ABUSI E SCANDALOSA CONDANNA

https://substack.com/home/post/p-171341951

June 8, 2025, updated Aug 18, 2025

GERMAN:

DIE GANZE GESCHICHTE VON DR. REINER FUELLMICH

https://substack.com/home/post/p-171350306

June 15, 2025, revised version Aug 19, 2025

SCANDAL IN GERMANY: UPDATE ON THE SHOCKING PERSECUTION OF DR. REINER FÜLLMICH

by Seba Terribilini and Cynthia Salatino

worldcouncilforhealth.substack.com/p/scandal-in-germany-update-on-the

April 22, 2025

THE ATROCIOUS CONVICTION OF REINER FUELLMICH:

Reiner Fuëllmich sentenced to additional 3 years and 9 months in prison

by Greg Reese

gregreese.substack.com/p/the-atrocious-conviction-of-reiner

May 15, 2025

THE GOVERNMENT WANTS TO PREVENT FÜLLMICH'S RETURN TO PUBLIC LIFE AT ALL COSTS – A PROCESS THAT GOES FAR BEYOND LEGAL BOUNDARIES

https://uncutnews.ch/regierung-will-fuellmichs-rueckkehr-in-die-oeffentlichkeit-um-jeden-preis-verhindern-ein-prozess-der-weit-ueber-juristische-grenzen-hinausreicht/

May 13, 2025

2 MUST-READ PIECES. 2 EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF "The Unjust and Evil Prosecution of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich"

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/2-excellent-overviews-reiner-fuellmich-case

Sept 5, 2024

MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including from one of the last people he interviewed

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/support-for-reiner-peter-koenig-wolfgang-jeschke

Sept 6, 2024

EVEN MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including a fabulous detailed timeline

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/more-support-for-reiner-fuellmich-timeline

Sept 7, 2024

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Posted March 25, 2026