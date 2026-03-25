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Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot's avatar
Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot
2h

Spot on Sherlock!--ya know in the huge morass of info comin' at us in massive loads it's sumtimes so hard ta PAUSE (even whilst bein' bomboarded) an' think on such thangs an' go "hey wait a minute!"--so glad ya did! I think yer right that RFK Jr is tops on this hit list but thinkin' on it more...Reiner was the center of a centrifuge of trooth tellers--an' if he falls (or is slimed irreparably) look at ALL the folks who'll go down with 'im! All the anti-jabbers, all those who opposed lockdowns, power grabs, the fakery of the PCR test... the whole bunch of free thinkerz eggsposin' the CON & the NWO malarkey--all go down if Reiner falls... the one pin in Jenga that ya pull out 'fore the tumble. RFK Jr is just the biggest pin in the stack they're tryin' to collapse. THo' one bad apple don't spoil the whole bunch (girl ;-) if the apple tree -- the trunk--is shown ta be rotten then all them apples take, in the eyes of outsiders, the root rot.... Funny I read a good arty-cull lately 'bout how cops that cain't git a warrant on the guy they WANT, find a way ta "interview" folks that guy knows an' then they sumhow manage ta scour the privit calls & texts & SoShall Media of all these folks adjacent to their target human (all the innocent friends & acquaintances bein' digital cannon fodder) an' as soon as such screw-tiny turns up a kernel of dirt--they use that ta git the much-desired warrant.... So the MO is ta work adjacent ta the person you want....

Thus, a two part camp-pain seems ta be in place here.... GIT ta yer real target but hurtin' those in that person's "circle" an' then use that slime ta bring down the whole tree...whole applecart too. An' gain access by usin' adjacent contacts/connections. Ruthless stuff! (Could it all fall ta the CIA even with Germany in "assist" mode?) the plot thickens but I think ya found sum good clues Elsa!

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1 reply by Elsa
LInda Shepler's avatar
LInda Shepler
6h

You’re really doing some great thinking here Elsa! Thanks for letting us know all this! Reiner’s name is associated with Robert Kennedy and the picture of the two of them together has circulated around so it is entirely possible that RFK is the target. I get the sense in some of the

letters I have received from Reiner that he would likely agree with Susan Kokinda that Trump is dismantling the British Imperial system or Globalism. People often say Trump likes to keep his friends close and enemies closer. I’ve never been quite sure in the past whether I could trust Catherine Austin Fitts. She does have Rockefeller ties and I’ve heard people claim she’s controlled opposition. She keeps saying Trump’s building the control system to enslave us versus Susan Kokinda saying he is dismantling Globalism. The two concepts are opposite of each other.

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