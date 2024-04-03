Sissi has been at it again!!! Here is a 6-minute interview: Christof Miseré, the new member of Reiner’s legal team, interviewed by Roger Bittel of bittel.tv. From yesterday, now subtitled in English.

Yesterday, there was a massive move by Reiner and his legal team, as summarized by Jiota and Alkmini:

A criminal complaint had now been filed against Mr. John, the public prosecutor.

The defense also requested his removal from office.

Not surprisingly:

The presiding judge concluded by [saying] … he hoped that Füllmich would be able to prove everything he had said here.

And likewise not surprisingly:

Reiner Füllmich replied that … he could substantiate his contribution.

Here we have Christof Miseré going over what was summarized yesterday: the dossier on Reiner going back to 2021. (Note: links to the full dossier, in English, German and French after the video.)

👉 Dossier Deutsch (https://t.me/bitteltv/25826)

👉 weitere Sprachen (https://t.me/bitteltv/25838)

👉 ganze Sendung (https://t.me/bitteltv/25839)

The current court dates:

Wednesday, 03.04.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.

Friday, 19.04.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.

Wednesday, 24.04.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.

4 more added, ending approximately May 15

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case,

put your name of each page of the letter - letters are taken out of the envelops.

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2



Posted April 3, 2024