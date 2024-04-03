MAJOR INTERVIEW. HOW REINER CAME TO MAKE HIS MAJOR MOVE. Christof Miseré, one of Reiner's lawyers, interviewed by Roger Bittel (English subtitles).
Sissi has been at it again!!! Here is a 6-minute interview: Christof Miseré, the new member of Reiner’s legal team, interviewed by Roger Bittel of bittel.tv. From yesterday, now subtitled in English.
Yesterday, there was a massive move by Reiner and his legal team, as summarized by Jiota and Alkmini:
A criminal complaint had now been filed against Mr. John, the public prosecutor.
The defense also requested his removal from office.
Not surprisingly:
The presiding judge concluded by [saying] … he hoped that Füllmich would be able to prove everything he had said here.
And likewise not surprisingly:
Reiner Füllmich replied that … he could substantiate his contribution.
Here we have Christof Miseré going over what was summarized yesterday: the dossier on Reiner going back to 2021. (Note: links to the full dossier, in English, German and French after the video.)
The current court dates:
Wednesday, 03.04.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.
Friday, 19.04.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.
Wednesday, 24.04.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.
4 more added, ending approximately May 15
Here is the address to write to Reiner:
LETTERS;
JVA Rosdorf
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Am Grossen Sieke 8
37124 Rosdorf
Germany
postcards and cards allowed,
no glitter on the envelops,
no stamps or money in the envelops,
no books or other objects - not permitted,
nothing to be mentioned about the case,
put your name of each page of the letter - letters are taken out of the envelops.
TO DONATE:
To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2
Posted April 3, 2024