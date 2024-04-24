Here is Katja Woermer, Reiner Fuellmich's main lawyer, on Day 11 of the trial. In this short (4 min) video, she speaks mainly of the changes, with criminal charges pending against prosecutor John, and then the witness, Tobias Weissenborn.

Note: for more detail, there is Jiota’s report.

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/f92We2c2kIg6/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/v4rbzut-katja-woermer-reiner-fuellmichs-main-lawyer-on-day-11.-witness-tobias-weiss.html

_________________________________

There are 4 remaining court dates.

Th next day is May 3.

_________________________________

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case,

put your name of each page of the letter - letters are taken out of the envelops.

_________________________________

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2



Posted Apr 7, 2024