Here is Katja Woermer, Reiner Fuellmich's main lawyer, on Day 12 of the trial.

In this short (8 min) video, Katja \is asked her perception of the witness from Day 12, Jens Kuhn. She gives a detailed answer of all the information from Jens Kuhn, more than confirming the statements of Reiner. She also describes the bizarre visit to his home by Vivianne Fischer and Robert Cibis. Plus there was a small incident outside the regular court proceedings. A quick, very welcome account of the day.

Note: for more detail, there is Jiota’s report.

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/ceitAV216y74/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/v4sib42-katja-woermer-reiner-fuellmichs-main-lawyer-on-day-12.-witness-jens-kuhn.html

There are 4 remaining court dates.

Th next day is this Friday, May 3.

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case,

put your name of each page of the letter - letters are taken out of the envelops.

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2



Posted May 1, 2024