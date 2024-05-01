Katja Woermer, Reiner Fuellmich's main lawyer, on Day 12. Witness: Jens Kuhn. Quick clear detailed account.
Here is Katja Woermer, Reiner Fuellmich's main lawyer, on Day 12 of the trial.
In this short (8 min) video, Katja \is asked her perception of the witness from Day 12, Jens Kuhn. She gives a detailed answer of all the information from Jens Kuhn, more than confirming the statements of Reiner. She also describes the bizarre visit to his home by Vivianne Fischer and Robert Cibis. Plus there was a small incident outside the regular court proceedings. A quick, very welcome account of the day.
Note: for more detail, there is Jiota’s report.
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/ceitAV216y74/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/v4sib42-katja-woermer-reiner-fuellmichs-main-lawyer-on-day-12.-witness-jens-kuhn.html
There are 4 remaining court dates.
Th next day is this Friday, May 3.
Here is the address to write to Reiner:
LETTERS;
JVA Rosdorf
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Am Grossen Sieke 8
37124 Rosdorf
Germany
postcards and cards allowed,
no glitter on the envelops,
no stamps or money in the envelops,
no books or other objects - not permitted,
nothing to be mentioned about the case,
put your name of each page of the letter - letters are taken out of the envelops.
TO DONATE:
To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2
Posted May 1, 2024
I've said a prayer that their motives be brought to light and no longer hidden, obscured, or unclear. They are obviously there and so should be fleshed in full sunlight for all to see. May ALL be brought into the LIGHT, including those putting pressure on the judge, prosecutor, and former associates of Dr. Reiner.
« As a result of this (pressure from the German intelligence service) presiding judge just informed us that
despite all the evidence to the contrary, he will definitely find me guilty of whatever crimes. » Those are Reiner’s words. He read that yesterday on Bittel. I understand that Dr Reiner, even if it’s clear that he’s innocent, he will be found guilty no matter what. If so, why continue fighting?