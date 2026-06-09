I just did an interview with Julian and Margaret Swan on Equity Law.

But what is this Equity Law and why did it appeal to Julian and Margaret?

The history. It was set up over 700 years ago in response to inadequacies in other forms of law, especially common law, to bring justice where common law was rigid in a way that led to injustices.

As for why Julian and Margaret turned to Equity, this was because they found it an effective way of dealing with financial troubles, most of all unsecured debts (for instance, income tax debts and credit card debts).

In my interview, I did not give any of the nuts and bolts of the Equity process. I did mention that Julian and Margaret came upon someone teaching Equity Law five years ago, took the course and used the method to discharge two considerable debts within a year.

But just how did they do this?

Honor with Equity is a process which does not deal with challenging or confronting or arguing, but with accepting and through acceptances and a process of inquiry, getting the accounts accepted as settled.

This is definitely not the approach of the “sovereign citizen” movement which challenges the system through, for instance, the use of the straw man and the ALL CAPS person.

Instead of saying more, I will include a link - one new to me. Their site has just been revised. There used to be 2-hour introductory videos, now you go right to:

https://standingontherock.com/

And then, in case you have not had a chance to see the interview with Julian and Margaret:

Bitchute:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/iXR8zPkhdvMP/

Rumble:

https://rumble.com/v7axena-vital.-equity-law.-standing-on-the-rock.-julian-and-margaret-swan..html

All the best to all of us, in everything,

Elsa



Posted June 9, 2026