For the past few years I’ve heard a lot about various non-traditional ways of dealing with the financial system. Many of these ways fit within what is called “Patriot” processes. Two widely used terms: the straw man, and the ALL CAPS name.

I’ve looked slightly.

Someone using one of these systems, after being sure he had everything figured out, almost lost his home. He did get various things cut off - cell phone line, for instance. I’ve also met someone more successful, who has been “out of the tax system” for quite a few years. And I met someone intently searching, giving this masses of time - like someone digging for gold - though he had never met even one person who had succeeded.

I’m going to take a step back - to G. Edward Griffin’s landmark work, The Creature from Jekyll Island. It’s about the Federal Reserve - neither federal nor a reserve, as I learned, along with thousands of others. Sneakily created. Snuck into law when almost the entire government was on holiday. The Creature from Jekyll Island was my introduction - many people’s introduction - to some of the wrongs of the money system.

I also heard, from various people, that we live in, not a country, but a corporation.

Fast forward to Catherine Austin Fitts, with her account of missing trillions from government budgets.

And then we look around. Utterly rampant fraud - billions of dollars - in the so-called social services in Minnesota, California, New York, and certainly also in many other places.

What can we do? While money that should be ours is being siphoned off, is there any certain way - any certain LEGAL way - we can resolve financial difficulties, and also protect assets?

Enter Julian and Margaret Swan. Like so many other people, they looked and found many options online. Julian has a special strength - discernment - meaning he investigates thoroughly and uses logic. He cares that things do not just promise, that they work and not just here or there but consistently.

That meant he came to rule out what is most popular: the “Patriot” processes.

Instead he found Equity, a form of law above all others, which goes back 700 years, with powerful maxims. It came into existence due to deficiencies in the others, including common law. He learned how to use Equity, which includes learning vocabulary from legal dictionaries, as well as processes such as the Inquiry Process.

How is it that Julian and Margaret came to turn to Equity?

What was Julian like as a child? And Margaret?

How did they get to Equity?

And just what is Equity? How does it work?

They call their system: Standing on the Rock. https://standingontherock.com Over the past three years, they have developed a course, to teach people how they can use it.

They have more recently added a second course, an Equity Trust course, so people can protect their assets with an equally solid system.

By the way, if you end up taking their course, do mention my name.

And now, the interview. I call it an extra special interview because it is not primarily about information or about understanding what is going on - like an interview about 9/11. It’s about something that can be of immediate use, immediate benefit for people willing to put in the time and effort.

Bitchute:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/iXR8zPkhdvMP/

Rumble:

https://rumble.com/v7axena-vital.-equity-law.-standing-on-the-rock.-julian-and-margaret-swan..html

All the best to all of us, in everything,

Elsa



Posted June 8, 2026