A message from Christof Miseré, lawyer for Reiner. Forwarded by Roger Bittel of bittel.tv.

The statements from the court sound like the preplanned explanation of a Stasi-like entity without any judicially grounded justification. This is the most deplorable judicial occurrence of the last 30 years. The process occurring with Dr Fuellmich exposes that powers outside our understanding have taken control.

(The German word, Verfassung, which I have translated as understanding, because that seemed to fit best, may also mean constitution, or state of mind, and more.)

___________________________________

If you have not already done so, please send an email of support to attorney at law Gabrielle Curschmann-Kaesinger, for her criminal complaint against what was done to Reiner over his birthday weekend. If you just want the email address, here it is: gabriele@curschmann-kaesinger.de

For the full request for names of people supporting the complaint:

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/courageous-lawyer-with-important-request

_________________________________

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case,

put your name of each page of the letter - letters are taken out of the envelops.

_________________________________

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

--------------------------------------------------------------

Previous hearing days from 31.01.2024 to 17.05.2024

15 trial days from 31.01.2024 to 17.05.2024:

Day 01 Wednesday 31.01.2024

02nd day Friday 02.02.2024

Day 03 Wednesday 07.02.2024

04th day Tuesday 27.02.2024 instead of Wednesday 14.02.2024

05th day Friday 01.03.2024 instead of Tuesday 20.02.2024

06th day Tuesday 05.03.2024 instead of Friday 23.02.2024

07th day Friday 08.03.2024

08th day Tuesday 12.03.2024

09th day Tuesday 02.04.2024

10th day Wednesday 03.03.2024

11th day Friday 19.03.2024

12th day Wednesday 24.03.2024

13th day Friday 03.05.2024

14th day Tuesday 07.03.2024

15th Friday 17.05.2024

--------------------------------------------------------------

6 trial days on a Friday = half a trial day until noon

4 trial days on a Wednesday

5 trial days on a Tuesday

--------------------------------------------------------------

Posted May 18, 2024