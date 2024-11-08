I am not going to comment. I will just report on what has happened in Amsterdam to Jews.

What we know so far is that fans were ambushed, 6 reported missing, attackers were armed with clubs and knives, Israelis were thrown into rivers and run over by cars, their passports were stolen and published online, fathers walking with their children were attacked by mobs, women were beaten in the streets, many beaten unconscious, two emergency planes have been dispatched from Ben Gurion airport to evacuate citizens immediately, the local authorities are overwhelmed, medical services are unavailable as local authorities have lost control of the city where thousands of Muslim migrants scattered over Amsterdam are perpetrating these attacks, breaking into hotels, firing incendiary devices through windows and burning Israeli flags.

https://gellerreport.com/2024/11/israel-sending-rescue-planes-to-amsterdam-to-save-jews-being-attacked-and-beaten-by-muslim-mobs.html/?lctg=27552159