I am not going to comment. I will just report on what has happened in Amsterdam to Jews.
What we know so far is that fans were ambushed, 6 reported missing, attackers were armed with clubs and knives, Israelis were thrown into rivers and run over by cars, their passports were stolen and published online, fathers walking with their children were attacked by mobs, women were beaten in the streets, many beaten unconscious, two emergency planes have been dispatched from Ben Gurion airport to evacuate citizens immediately, the local authorities are overwhelmed, medical services are unavailable as local authorities have lost control of the city where thousands of Muslim migrants scattered over Amsterdam are perpetrating these attacks, breaking into hotels, firing incendiary devices through windows and burning Israeli flags.
https://gellerreport.com/2024/11/israel-sending-rescue-planes-to-amsterdam-to-save-jews-being-attacked-and-beaten-by-muslim-mobs.html/?lctg=27552159
Posted Nov 8, 2024
Doesn’t this anti semetic garbage ever stop?! I know, as a Jew, the sad answer. Israel is going to rid the world of these terrorist monsters for all of us! 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 for the IDF and also President Trump and JD’s safety! Thank you all.
Just what does an Israel / Hamas dispute have to do with a football match in Amsterdam?
Beating up citizens on the streets of Europe based on events far, far away is not permitted.
Not our values.
Not our way.