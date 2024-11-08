I posted a report on an attack on Jews in Amsterdam. I had only read the one report. But I have read many reports on Jews leaving various European countries as they are feeling increasingly unsafe. I believe about 10% of French Jews were planning to leave France one recent year. I have read of police guards outside Jewish schools in France. I have also read many reports of Jewish students feeling increasingly unsafe in American universities.

Looking back, I think it would have been wise for me to look for further reports on the occurrence.

On the other hand, what happened in response to the post was extremely interesting. There were many very strong responses making clear that I had everything totally wrong - it was Jewish sports fans who were totally at fault because of:

tearing down a Palestinian flag,

trashing a taxi and beating up the driver,

and singing racist songs.

Before my answer to the comments I got, here is some of what was allegedly done in response to the tearing down of a Palestinian flag, etc:

6 reported missing, attackers were armed with clubs and knives, Israelis were thrown into rivers and run over by cars, their passports were stolen and published online, fathers walking with their children were attacked by mobs, women were beaten in the streets, . . . as local authorities have lost control of the city where thousands of Muslim migrants scattered over Amsterdam are perpetrating these attacks, breaking into hotels, firing incendiary devices through windows and burning Israeli flags. https://gellerreport.com/2024/11/israel-sending-rescue-planes-to-amsterdam-to-save-jews-being-attacked-and-beaten-by-muslim-mobs.html/?lctg=27552159

So what was my response to the comments, especially those making it clear that it was the Jewish sports fans who were totally at fault? I looked at the videos I was sent, read the comments, and answered:

________________________

My core point: I am for calm discussion. That is, in large part, not what I have been hearing here. And then ...

Ok, I've been looking at the links that were sent, especially at the videos. I have now seen people labelled hooligans (that seems, to me, an appropriate term) take down a Palestinian flag.

I have also, in the past, seen loads of Israeli flags taken down, sometimes ripped out of the hands of people carrying them, and in some cases burned.

Note that there has never, to the best of my knowledge, been a mob of Jews that responded by beating up pro-Palestinians. (I might be missing information.) And now, from what I have read, people (all Jews) have been run over by cars and 6 are missing.

Note: I have not read anything of pro-Palestinians being missing.

Next point: It's not wise behavior, especially after a sports match, to tear down a Palestinian flag. But it is NOT VIOLENT.

About hooligan behavior. I have seen (in news reports) a lot of bad behavior after games and matches. This has never before, to the best of my knowledge, been taken as a valid reason to beat up, not only those taking part in the behavior, but anyone from their religion.

Another note: All the comments I have read see the action of taking down the flag as meaning that the blame/responsibility for the VIOLENCE is entirely on the Israelis, not on the perpetrators.

Yet another note. From what I have noted, the violence by the pro-Palestinians was not limited to the hooligans, and not even to Israelis, but to anyone who was identified as Jewish.

Then, yet another note, I have seen - I believe we have all seen - many posters of the hostages from the October 7 attack torn down by pro-Palestinians. It is way worse, according to me, to tear down a photo of a hostage than to tear down a flag. I have not come across accounts of pro-Palestinians brutally attacked in response to their tearing down these pictures. (It may have happened - if so, please let me know.)

An allegation is that the hooligans sang racist lyrics. One translation claims something was sung about the IDF will win, and no schools in Gaza because there are no more children.

If the latter line and other similar lines were sung, this is horrible. It is still not a justification for physical attack.

Those against the hooligans could have chanted their own "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free," a popular pro-Palestinian chant, which is extremely negative about Israel, as it is about getting rid of Israel entirely.

Anyway I need a translation. A video I saw shows the singing but I don't speak Hebrew. You will find it here. There is a huge crowd of people singing as they are moving along:

https://www.europereloaded.com/israeli-football-fans-provoke-locals-in-amsterdam-get-blowback/

Then, does someone have a link to a video of the taxi being trashed and the driver being beaten up. I have heard of this happening a number of times, but so far, no video. By the way, such actions are clearly good reason for the arrests of the perpetrators.

Anything else? I can see that the piece I quoted is one-sided - leaves out the context, most of all. Not good when anyone's view omits huge parts of the story. Dangerous, even.

It would have helped, right from the start, to have a fuller view.

I'm glad to get a bigger, more complete, and more complex picture.

And I should have done more of a search. Then I would have, from the start, written a better, more complex piece.

On the other hand, what I heard from people was generally not something more complex, but quite one-sided.

Posted Nov 8, 2024