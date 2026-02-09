This morning I sent out videos about 2 cases. One. A massive daycare fraud (from a citizen journalist). Two. Money from aid charities found in walls (FOX NEWS emblem prominently displayed).

A reader responded:

The video from Fox appears to be 100% fake with all footage either AI generated or from completely unrelated activity. That destroys credibility in the story presented.

So I checked. Below the video you have choices. One choice is ASK. So I clicked and asked.

Is the video AI generated?

The answer:

Yes, at the end of the video, it states that “this is a fictional dramatization” (16:57-17:00), implying that it is an AI-generated or scripted reenactment rather than a live news report.

That brought me to another question.

Is this based on an actual case?

The answer:

The video explicitly states, “And remember, this is a fictional dramatization, but the lessons it carries are real...” (16:57 - 17:00). This indicates that the events depicted are not based on an actual case, but rather a fictional scenario designed to illustrate a broader message.

I am not pleased with myself. In fact, I am displeased.

I should have recognized that something was wrong, even at the start. The edits were way too fast and slick. It wasn’t like anything I’ve seen from FOX. If the police announce something about a case, usually some top police official is behind a podium, making an announcement - no quick footage of broken walls with money stored behind.

As for the big FOX emblem at the start, that probably helped lower my guard. So the video is not from FOX - it is SUPPOSEDLY from FOX.

Something else helped lower my guard. The video on the non-existent but very well funded daycares in Minneapolis I saw just a few days ago.

Anyway, I did not watch the full video. After a few minutes I had enough to understand what was being reported. So I never got to the end and the disclaimers.

I did watch the excellent full video on the fake daycares and other fake aid centers - for instance, several daycares in one building, with no children in any of them, and not taking applications.

That video was loaded with evidence showing it was real. The citizen journalist, Nick Shirley, from start to finish. The citizen who had amassed information. The two of them going from place to place. We saw the signs on the outside of the daycares, including one for a Learing (sic) Center. We saw there were no children in any of them. We saw the lack of readiness to take an application for a new child. We saw a few people being unpleasant to Nick. The people clearly did not like what he was doing, what he was filming. We heard him dial the numbers advertised for the daycares, including one that went directly to the Minnesota government!!!

The big thing, though. One video is evidently real.

The other is not.

And the evidence is all there, within the videos.

One of the questions I asked, in my sendout on the frauds: how does someone react when it turns out that the facts they have accepted are falsehoods.

Well, I’m a little embarrassed. Why didn’t I slow down and check?

The second thing. I know it matters to set the record straight. So that’s what I’m doing.

______________

Another question has crossed my mind. What motivated those who created the AI generated video? My guess is they want to make people doubt if any of the fraud allegations in Minneapolis are real.

______________

I am resending on the actual absolutely massive fraud.

Loads of daycares were very well funded. Sounds super. But no children anywhere around. And none of those contacted was accepting applications for children. When one added up 2 million in funding here and 4 million in funding there, it totaled a billion dollar fraud scandal.

Is this conjecture? No. There’s a fact-filled video. Lots of proof.

Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=r8AulCA1aOQ

The video is from the Youtube channel of Nick Shirley: https://www.youtube.com/@NickShirley

You can also see short clips from the video:

Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=4RSgcnnJFGY

Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Xp96Mjv4es

_______________________

Posted Feb 9, 2026