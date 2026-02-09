Truth Summit

Truth Summit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris Coles FRSA's avatar
Chris Coles FRSA
3h

For the record, I have written to Reiner with copies of my letters to the UK Justice department, which by now he has already received them, and am thus doing my best from here.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Elsa
Rick Janes's avatar
Rick Janes
2h

Do not let Reiner slip from our collective consciousness…write his name on a yellow stickie and then place it in a prominent place, like a mirror. Whenever you see it, pray for Reiner and ask God to guide your actions in regards to him.

Another name to not forget is Tina Peters, a political prisoner of Colorado. Please put her name on the mirror, too!

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Elsa Schieder · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture