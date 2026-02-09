I suppose I could just have dismissed this demonstration of support for Reiner. It isn’t thousands of people. However, 56 people came together from 4 countries - Switzerland, Sweden, the Netherlands and Germany - to demand Freedom for Reiner.

If you have ever tried to get 56 people together, you will know what a feat this is. 56 people, each deciding this is a priority, many traveling a long distance.

Here’s the video (plus some scrrenshots from the video):

https://rumble.com/v75h5bs-support-for-reiner.-they-came-from-4-countries-switzerland-sweden-netherlan.html

https://www.bitchute.com/update_video/tugzK0Q2RWCY

The last photo says, FREEDOM ALWAYS DIES CENTIMETER BY CENTIMETER. These people are not about to let freedom die!

And now another 2 photos have just came in - these 2 including Seba Terribilini, who has written a detailed account of what Reiner has gone through and has, with Philippe Carillo, created the video of 46 prominent people calling for Reiner’s freedom.

Is this from the same demo? It’s likely, but I wasn’t sent any details.

I am choosing to spend some time reporting this.

I have been reading a piece on the horrific abuses - torture, rape, murder - that have been done to babies and children by those connected to Epstein. I have heard calls for public executions.

I have also been reading and viewing about the massive fraud in Minnesota - with members of the Somali community taking in more, in a year, for daycare centers where there are no children than the annual budget of Somalia.

And then there is the situation in New York, where one county took in over 20% of what was given out in all of the United States for some care-giving.

I applaud each and every person doing what they can to stop all these abuses.

And it is such a pleasure to report on the 56 people from 4 countries, who got togther and demonstrated their caring for Reiner - calling for his freedom.

__________________

PS. By the way, to donate to Reiner for legal and other expenses, here is the link: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

___________________

_________________________________

BELOW:

- information for letters to Reiner,

- information to donate,

- excellent overviews of Reiner’s case.

Note: if you are new to the ongoing updates on Reiner’s case, or just want a refresher, please go to the links to excellent recent overviews.)

_________________________________

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Bremervoerde

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Steinberg 75

D - 27432 Bremervoerde

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

stamps allowed, but no money in the envelops,

no glitter on the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,

put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.

___________________

EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF THE REINER FUELLMICH CASE:

IN 3 LANGUAGES: ENGLISH, ITALIAN AND GERMAN:

by Seba Terribilini

ENGLISH:

THE FULL STORY OF DR. REINER FUELLMICH

https://substack.com/home/post/p-171347044

June 13, 2025, revised version Aug 19, 2025

ITALIAN:

STORIA DEL DR. REINER FUELLMICH: PERSECUZIONE, ABUSI E SCANDALOSA CONDANNA

https://substack.com/home/post/p-171341951

June 8, 2025, updated Aug 18, 2025

GERMAN:

DIE GANZE GESCHICHTE VON DR. REINER FUELLMICH

https://substack.com/home/post/p-171350306

June 15, 2025, revised version Aug 19, 2025

SCANDAL IN GERMANY: UPDATE ON THE SHOCKING PERSECUTION OF DR. REINER FÜLLMICH

by Seba Terribilini and Cynthia Salatino

worldcouncilforhealth.substack.com/p/scandal-in-germany-update-on-the

April 22, 2025

THE ATROCIOUS CONVICTION OF REINER FUELLMICH:

Reiner Fuëllmich sentenced to additional 3 years and 9 months in prison

by Greg Reese

gregreese.substack.com/p/the-atrocious-conviction-of-reiner

May 15, 2025

2 WEEKS OF RESEARCH - ALL THE DETAILS

EVENTS FROM THE BEGINNING

by Paul Gregory

https://www.klasseverantwortung.de/endtimes/8.html

April 25, 2025

THE GOVERNMENT WANTS TO PREVENT FÜLLMICH'S RETURN TO PUBLIC LIFE AT ALL COSTS – A PROCESS THAT GOES FAR BEYOND LEGAL BOUNDARIES

https://uncutnews.ch/regierung-will-fuellmichs-rueckkehr-in-die-oeffentlichkeit-um-jeden-preis-verhindern-ein-prozess-der-weit-ueber-juristische-grenzen-hinausreicht/

May 13, 2025

2 MUST-READ PIECES. 2 EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF "The Unjust and Evil Prosecution of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich"

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/2-excellent-overviews-reiner-fuellmich-case

Sept 5, 2024

MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including from one of the last people he interviewed

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/support-for-reiner-peter-koenig-wolfgang-jeschke

Sept 6, 2024

EVEN MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including a fabulous detailed timeline

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/more-support-for-reiner-fuellmich-timeline

Sept 7, 2024

_________________________________



Posted February 9, 2026