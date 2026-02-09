FREEDOM FOR REINER. 56 PEOPLE COME TOGETHER FROM 4 COUNTRIES.
I suppose I could just have dismissed this demonstration of support for Reiner. It isn’t thousands of people. However, 56 people came together from 4 countries - Switzerland, Sweden, the Netherlands and Germany - to demand Freedom for Reiner.
If you have ever tried to get 56 people together, you will know what a feat this is. 56 people, each deciding this is a priority, many traveling a long distance.
Here’s the video (plus some scrrenshots from the video):
https://rumble.com/v75h5bs-support-for-reiner.-they-came-from-4-countries-switzerland-sweden-netherlan.html
https://www.bitchute.com/update_video/tugzK0Q2RWCY
The last photo says, FREEDOM ALWAYS DIES CENTIMETER BY CENTIMETER. These people are not about to let freedom die!
And now another 2 photos have just came in - these 2 including Seba Terribilini, who has written a detailed account of what Reiner has gone through and has, with Philippe Carillo, created the video of 46 prominent people calling for Reiner’s freedom.
Is this from the same demo? It’s likely, but I wasn’t sent any details.
I am choosing to spend some time reporting this.
I have been reading a piece on the horrific abuses - torture, rape, murder - that have been done to babies and children by those connected to Epstein. I have heard calls for public executions.
I have also been reading and viewing about the massive fraud in Minnesota - with members of the Somali community taking in more, in a year, for daycare centers where there are no children than the annual budget of Somalia.
And then there is the situation in New York, where one county took in over 20% of what was given out in all of the United States for some care-giving.
I applaud each and every person doing what they can to stop all these abuses.
And it is such a pleasure to report on the 56 people from 4 countries, who got togther and demonstrated their caring for Reiner - calling for his freedom.
PS. By the way, to donate to Reiner for legal and other expenses, here is the link: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2
BELOW:
- information for letters to Reiner,
- information to donate,
- excellent overviews of Reiner’s case.
Note: if you are new to the ongoing updates on Reiner’s case, or just want a refresher, please go to the links to excellent recent overviews.)
Here is the address to write to Reiner:
LETTERS;
JVA Bremervoerde
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Am Steinberg 75
D - 27432 Bremervoerde
Germany
postcards and cards allowed,
stamps allowed, but no money in the envelops,
no glitter on the envelops,
no books or other objects - not permitted,
nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,
put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.
EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF THE REINER FUELLMICH CASE:
IN 3 LANGUAGES: ENGLISH, ITALIAN AND GERMAN:
by Seba Terribilini
ENGLISH:
THE FULL STORY OF DR. REINER FUELLMICH
https://substack.com/home/post/p-171347044
June 13, 2025, revised version Aug 19, 2025
ITALIAN:
STORIA DEL DR. REINER FUELLMICH: PERSECUZIONE, ABUSI E SCANDALOSA CONDANNA
https://substack.com/home/post/p-171341951
June 8, 2025, updated Aug 18, 2025
GERMAN:
DIE GANZE GESCHICHTE VON DR. REINER FUELLMICH
https://substack.com/home/post/p-171350306
June 15, 2025, revised version Aug 19, 2025
SCANDAL IN GERMANY: UPDATE ON THE SHOCKING PERSECUTION OF DR. REINER FÜLLMICH
by Seba Terribilini and Cynthia Salatino
worldcouncilforhealth.substack.com/p/scandal-in-germany-update-on-the
April 22, 2025
THE ATROCIOUS CONVICTION OF REINER FUELLMICH:
Reiner Fuëllmich sentenced to additional 3 years and 9 months in prison
by Greg Reese
gregreese.substack.com/p/the-atrocious-conviction-of-reiner
May 15, 2025
2 WEEKS OF RESEARCH - ALL THE DETAILS
EVENTS FROM THE BEGINNING
by Paul Gregory
https://www.klasseverantwortung.de/endtimes/8.html
April 25, 2025
THE GOVERNMENT WANTS TO PREVENT FÜLLMICH'S RETURN TO PUBLIC LIFE AT ALL COSTS – A PROCESS THAT GOES FAR BEYOND LEGAL BOUNDARIES
https://uncutnews.ch/regierung-will-fuellmichs-rueckkehr-in-die-oeffentlichkeit-um-jeden-preis-verhindern-ein-prozess-der-weit-ueber-juristische-grenzen-hinausreicht/
May 13, 2025
2 MUST-READ PIECES. 2 EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF "The Unjust and Evil Prosecution of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich"
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/2-excellent-overviews-reiner-fuellmich-case
Sept 5, 2024
MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including from one of the last people he interviewed
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/support-for-reiner-peter-koenig-wolfgang-jeschke
Sept 6, 2024
EVEN MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including a fabulous detailed timeline
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/more-support-for-reiner-fuellmich-timeline
Sept 7, 2024
Posted February 9, 2026
For the record, I have written to Reiner with copies of my letters to the UK Justice department, which by now he has already received them, and am thus doing my best from here.
Do not let Reiner slip from our collective consciousness…write his name on a yellow stickie and then place it in a prominent place, like a mirror. Whenever you see it, pray for Reiner and ask God to guide your actions in regards to him.
Another name to not forget is Tina Peters, a political prisoner of Colorado. Please put her name on the mirror, too!