What? What had I just read? Instead of going on, scanning more and more of the headlines, everything ground to a halt for about 5 seconds:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that history assigned Turkey a mission to expand its borders.

Okay, I know what you’re thinking. This is what Israel is always accused of, and an enormous deal is made of it.

Of course it brings up the Islamic project, to take over the whole world. No limits. For instance, North African countries, what are now Algeria and Morocco and Egypt and so on - those were Christian countries, I believe. And then India, there used to be no Islam in India. It took a lot of violence - a very bloody history of conquest - but now there is a lot of Islam in the Indian subcontinent.

I decided to send you the headline, and then move on.

But the next time someone accuses Israel of wanting to take over some area - like Gaza - bring up Erdogan, bring up that all over Europe there are Islamics claiming that Europe will soon be following Sharia. Takeover.

I’m not saying it’s okay - or not okay - for Israel to take over some area or another. I’m just saying, before you say it’s okay or not okay, please ensure you are equally against or for any other country or religion expanding beyond its current area.

If you’re enraged when you claim Israel wants to take over some area or other, it is only logical that it is essential that you are equally hopping mad about Erdogan.

For now, here is Erdogan at a news conference announcing “that history assigned Turkey a mission to expand its borders…. it is his country's destiny to expand its borders . . . “

Posted December 19, 2024