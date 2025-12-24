I have gotten a book onto Kindle. I found it a long and horrible process.

Perhaps other people have had an easier time.

I have also looked into Lulu, which prints books on demand, as people order. I did not complete that process.

Recently one of my subscribers, Orli, wrote to me about another possibility: not doing it myself.

There’s a lot I’ve done myself. I have created websites and courses. I definitely do my own writing - and thinking!

But I am so delighted that Substack is there, which makes sending out posts and commenting so easy. I can concentrate on what I care to do.

Right now I’m planning on publishing A STORY as a book.

I’d love the process to be as easy as using Substack.

ENTER ORLI - for publishing with help - at a very very reasonable rate:

https://worldy-tcp.com/services/

After talking with her I’ve decided on trying Orli’s services.

I know some of you have books ready to be published, or almost ready. Some of you want DIY - do it yourself. But some of you would prefer to have a helping hand.

For those of you who would prefer to publish with help, perhaps this is your answer:

https://worldy-tcp.com/services/

To contact Orli:

worldy.tcp@gmail.com

_________________

MORE THAN SELF-PUBLISHING. Right at the top of the page: getting your book published. Next: getting an online presence, especially an e-commerce shop. Plus there’s stuff like t-shirts and mugs.

What is the cheapest web host? What is the easiest way to set up an online shop? What are the best payment options?

Orli gave me lots of information.

_________________

Why am I telling you about Orli’s services? One, she is in a difficult situation financially. Two, I believe, from talking with her, that she is both a very caring person and competent.

She has offered, more than once, a commission. My response: no commission on the first 5 books (at a minimum).

_________________

If you use Orli’s services, I’d love to hear about it. Anything wonderful. Anything less than wonderful.



Posted December 24, 2025