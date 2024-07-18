A friend sent a short clip to me, writing: "This reminds me of my childhood in the DDR." Small wonder. This is Germany, where a doctor has been sentenced to over 2 years for giving mask exemptions and exemptions for the experimental shots. Where Reiner Fuellmich has been in jail for 9 months (this story is too long to summarize).

I posted yesterday about Compact:

DARK DAYS IN GERMANY. EVER DARKER. BANNING OF MEDIA OUTLET CRITICAL OF GOVERNMENT.

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/dark-days-in-germany-ever-darker

Here is the clip:

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/hPyZ7zUp6ubf/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/v57g13p-the-forbidden-c-compact-a-media-outlet.-many-police-against-freedom.html

NOTE: So much anti-freedom is happening in many countries. And, as in Germany, there are people speaking out, doing what they can against this.



Posted July 18, 2024