I have just had an quick early summary from SK:

Today was the next hearing regarding Reiner Füllmich. The meeting started at 9:15 a.m. and ended at 2:22 p.m. due to adjournment. The actual hearing lasted 22 minutes for viewers. The court probably wants to withdraw the defendant's support from the trial observers. Because the audience no longer understands what is going on due to the self-reading process. The opposite will be the case.

Reiner's word was cut off in the middle of his sentence. He asked the court where the criminal accusation could be seen and was told by the judge that he should ask his lawyers. However, it is no longer clear to the lawyers, just like the viewers, where the criminal accusation should now be. The court has changed the criminal charges several times. The "criminal witness" wants to change her statement, now that she no longer has to worry about being accused herself, but is not heard by the court. She had stated that the money taken, which was supposed to be protected from government access, was a liquidity reserve, even though it was always described in writing as a loan. At the last appointment, she stated through her lawyer that she now wanted to tell the truth, namely that it was a loan. In the contract drawn up it was also referred to as a loan.

The first company (of which 2 partners filed the lawsuit) was never registered and never had its own account.

So Reiner wasn't even allowed to ask that question. The court may not have been able to answer where the criminal accusation lies.

A viewer then called the police and requested an urgent demonstration, which was approved.

There was a piano player there, people with banners (“Freedom for Reiner" and "Thank you for your work").

Two trial observers gave a speech. The spectators are out all outraged.

_________________________________

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,

put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.

_________________________________

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

FURTHER TRIAL DATES for REINER FUELLMICH:

Wednesday August 14, 2024

___________________

Previous trial days:

Day 01 Wednesday 31.01.2024

Day 02 Friday 02.02.2024

Day 03 Wednesday 07.02.2024

04th day Tuesday 27.02.2024 instead of Wednesday 14.02.2024

05th day Friday 01.03.2024 instead of Tuesday 20.02.2024

06th day Tuesday 05.03.2024 instead of Friday 23.02.2024

07th day Friday 08.03.2024

08th day Tuesday 12.03.2024

09th day Tuesday 02.04.2024

10th day Wednesday 03.03.2024

11th day Friday 19.03.2024

12th day Wednesday 24.03.2024

13th day Friday 03.05.2024

14th day Tuesday 07.03.2024

15th day Friday 17.05.2024

16th day Monday, June 10, 2024

17th day Wednesday, June 12, 2024 - cancelled due to KW’s illness

supposed to be the 18th day: Thursday, June 20, 2024 - not as scheduled due to non-appearance of both of Reiner’s lawyers

18th day - Wednesday, July 10, 2024

19th day, Friday, July 12, 2024 (half day)

20th day, Friday, July 19, 2024 (half day)

21st day, Thursday, July 25, 2024

22nd day, Wednesday July 31, 2024

23rd day, Tuesday August 6, 2024

--------------------------------------------------------------

8 trial days so far on a Friday = half a trial day (until noon)



Posted August 10, 2024