Sunday, 2 pm EST, a short simple meditation for Reiner, Ed Wackerman and anyone else you’d like to send energy to.

I’ll start with a few short thoughts

- on the amazing power of effective strategies - like the 3 from Leigh Dundas;

- on the power of proof positive, like detailed evidence of planned terrorist attacks being known to US intelligence agencies, and the information not passed on but hidden in a secret “black hole.”

The meditation will be on Zoom, plus live-streamed to Youtube.

We will be doing the 36 Breaths meditation, inspired by Spring Forest QiGong.

For Zoom, if you’d like to take part on Zoom and you don’t have the link, please email me at truthsummit@substack.com

For the live-stream, come back here starting 1:45 EST on Sunday

truthsummit.substack.com/p/reminder-sunday-2-pm-est-short-meditation

All the very best to all of us on the side of good, of human rights and freedoms,

Elsa

_________________________________

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case,

put your name of each page of the letter - letters are taken out of the envelops.

_________________________________

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2



Posted June 2, 2024