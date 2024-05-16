I keep being asked: give me a good overview. There have been a number. Here is one that is completely up-to-date - and in English!!

https://laufpass.com/gesellschaft/judicial-scandal-in-germany-the-fuellmich-case/

Judicial scandal in Germany: The Fuellmich case The political trial against civil rights activist Dr Reiner Füllmich reveals the motives and behaviour of a compromised constitutional state. Open violation of the law and legal trickery are intended to secure the conviction of Dr Füllmich. The misconduct of the public prosecutor’s office and judges is documented. So is the involvement of malicious third parties. They are part of the conspiracy against the investigator, who has already been illegally deprived of his freedom for over six months. by Wolfgang Jeschke The history of the proceedings against civil rights activist Dr Reiner Füllmich is impressive evidence of the erosion of the rule of law in the Federal Republic of Germany. From the preparations for Füllmich’s arrest to the final statement by the Göttingen district court presided over by judge Carsten Schindler at the end of April, a common thread runs through the trial. At every turn, the proceedings ooze the intention to bring about a conviction of the persecuted man at all costs. Right from the start. Keep reading - truly excellent:

For those of you who read German, here is another excellent article with new details:

https://www.berlin247.net/read/1713783618/1791

by Wolfgang Bittner

I don’t have the time to do the deepl translation. But if someone sends me the translation, I will post it.

Fabulous all the people concerned about Reiner and about justice - and committed to seeing justice being done!!

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

Posted May 16, 2024