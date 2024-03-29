THE POST STARTS:

Trump’s White House lawyer admitted to engineering a plan, with the help of top DOJ officials, to prevent any investigation into 2020 election fraud. The DOJ never investigated any of the incidents witnessed by the GOP and the courts cooperated. https://gellerreport.com/2024/03/assured-failure-trumps-then-white-house-lawyer-admits-to-engineering-plot-to-prevent-investigating-2020-election-fraud-swamp-ran-deep.html

Former WH lawyer confirms he, behind Trump's back, organized threats of mass resignations to successfully thwart Trump from appointing an acting attorney general (@JeffClarkUS) who would seriously investigate 2020 election. https://politi.co/3Txnk93 https://twitter.com/DC_Draino/status/1773008666699972834

These posts jumped out at me because it has been rather mind-boggling to me and many others how many “enemies within” have been around Reiner.

Well, then here’s Trump - his White House lawyer ensured that the blatant instances of recorded election fraud many of us witnessed - broadcast over and over on alternative media - would not be investigated. And that’s just the latest instance of his “enemies within.”

How is this possible?

How much is it that, in many instances, we’re being given a drama, a show cooked up by the Predators (quite likely, many people hold, with Trump)? How much is it that many good people are especially vulnerable to “enemies within” - that they don’t have enough inner safeguards against “enemies within”? And how much of a factor is mind control?

These are questions. I don’t have answers.

__________________________________

Upcoming court dates:

Tuesday, 02.04.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.

Wednesday, 03.04.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.

Friday, 19.04.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.

Wednesday, 24.04.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.

4 more just added in May, ending approximately May 15

_________________________________

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case,

put your name of each page of the letter - letters are taken out of the envelops.

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2



