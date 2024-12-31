This is the second time I was sent the following claim, as a comment:

The treacherous LBJ was having the Liberty's data transmitted to ''our ally Britain'' but he damn well knew that the Brits were Allied with Egypt so that data was ending up at Egyptian HQ WHERE THERE WAS A MOSSAD SPY so it was relayed to the IDF that their transmissions were right there and HAD TO BE STOPPED. Hence some likely confusion over whether the Liberty was Egyptian really or American. In any case it had to be stopped and totally stopped, whose ever it was. Israelis are serious about protecting their troops and it was not some airhead woke nation-building American game. The Israelis had to win that war on 5 fronts and against huge odds, so stealth would be vital.

Why did I not respond the first time I received this claim? I remember receiving it, Was it was just too much for me to handle? Too much dynamite? Completely blowing up and sinking the standard story? No need for any more information, all the careful sorting through claims and counter-claims.

This time I’ve both asked for the source and looked online. I have not heard back from the person who left the claim and I did not find the source online. When I get the source I will include it. But in the meantime I found lots of evidence of LBJ being treacherous, of his lying and deceiving. Also, according to a quick search, when he became the US president through the assassination of JFK, he gloried in being the most powerful man in the world. King, according to one reference.

It’s self-evident that someone treacherous cannot be trusted to tell the truth. So we cannot trust as truth LBJ’s statement that sacrificing a few American sailors was nothing to protect an ally, Israel,

LBJ’s statement was brilliant in deceiving both the survivors of the USS Liberty and almost everyone else to be anti-Israel. The 3 survivors I’ve listened to are all anti-Israel - small wonder. The attack and their subsequent abusive treatment is all blamed on Israel.

On the other hand, the evidence indicates that Israel was not treated as an ally, but on the contrary found itself with a spy ship intercepting all transmissions and sending them to the UK - where, according to this claim, they were soon retransmitted to Egypt.

Even if the information did not get to Egypt, the USS Liberty was acting an an enemy vessel.

It needed to be stopped.

I rather doubt that the man who saw himself as the most powerful man on earth realized that Israel would attack to protect itself.



Posted December 31, 2024