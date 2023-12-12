First, the short and sweet version - the time and the link to attend:

TIME: 3 pm Eastern, noon Pacific, 8 pm UK time, early Wed am Australia

LINK: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85960615733?pwd=lbERL1LCO0DjzfoLYUWbd7bi0XrL2W.1

PASSWORD: 5566

Now, lots more.

I had the idea: let’s go Carolling to FREE RAINER FUELLMICH. I had no idea how much I didn’t know, or how challenging Zoom would be. How does one get dozens of voices to sing in unison? I’m one of those people who didn’t get into the school choir, let alone had any idea about leading a choir. Then, is it possible to diminish or maybe even eliminate the time lag that can happen on Zoom, making it seem as if we’re not singing in unison? And what about the fact that some guitar chords do not come through?

Fortunately, at the first rehearsal, there were several people with way more skills than I had. Suggestion one: let’s concentrate on one song, so we can get to some level of success with it, Suggestion two: let there be a conductor. There were more suggestions.

Rehearsal two will be different. I will show everyone how to put their Zoom on music settings.

Also, one of the people mentioned having training in overall musicianship. I’ve talked with her. She will be leading the rehearsing. My hope: we come together well. I know other people also had background and ability. My sense, from talking with Katannya, was that she might be the best person for this somewhat challenging task.

Another thing. I have heard, many times, that Reiner was there for millions of people for three years, that so many people leaned on him for three years. Now it’s time for him to know we are there for him, that he can lean on us. This weekI heard the song: Lean on me. I’m putting that on our song list, right near the top. (Yes, other songs get dropped. That’s fine. The list of carols was just a draft of potential songs.)

Also Celia Farber wrote a post on her favorite carol, Good King Wenceslas. I had to learn it when my father went back to his ethnic roots, and got me an accordion. One of the songs I learned (without pleasure) was Good King Wenceslas. But while the music did not touch me, the words do. The song is about an actual good king - an actual good person who cares and acts to help. Plus, it’s very easy - easy rhythm, easy melody. So I’m adding it.

Here are download links to the lyrics to those songs, plus to the collection of 10 Christmas carols, including the first song we will be doing, O Tannenbaum.

Lyrics to Lean on Me:

https://truthsummit.info/m/CAROLLING-12-LEAN-ON-ME.pdf

Lyrics to Good King Wenceslas:

https://truthsummit.info/m/CAROLLING-11-GOOD-KING-WENCESLAS.pdf

Lyrics to 10 Christmas carols:

https://truthsummit.info/m/CAROLLING-10CAROLS.pdf

FURTHER REHEARSALS.

Thursday, December 14 - 3 pm Eastern

Saturday, December 16 - 4 pm Eastern

Tuesday, December 19 - 3 pm Eastern

What songs should people look at:

O Christmas Tree

Good King Wenceslas

Jingle Bells

Little Drummer Boy

As for Silent Night, I expect we will get to that on Saturday.

___________________________________

Then, I have another update partly done, but this Sunday a long letter from Reiner was read by Roger Bittel. It’s taking a while to translate.

Plus a very interesting bit of information from a Germany consulate - that once a week, anyone can come in and drop off letters - though not talk with the consul. I don’t know if that holds for other consulates and embassies. You’ll get more details in a couple of days.

___________________________________

A repeat: Reiner’s mailing address, as there are ongoing requests:

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed

no glitter on the envelops

no stamps or money in the envelops

nothing to be mentioned about the case

suggestion: write your name on each page of a letter - the letters are taken out of the envelops, and read, before being sent to Reiner

One big limitation: Reiner is only being allowed 30 letters or postcards a day

________________________

The last thing: our carolling comes from Reiner and Inka now, separated. What we’re intending: Reiner and Inka reunited soon! So here are the 2 images.

All the best to all of us,

Elsa

Posted December 12, 2023