CAROLLING FOR REINER. Rehearsal Today. 3 pm Eastern. Plus soon: another update about Reiner, and more letters to consulates and embassies.
First, the short and sweet version - the time and the link to attend:
TIME: 3 pm Eastern, noon Pacific, 8 pm UK time, early Wed am Australia
LINK: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85960615733?pwd=lbERL1LCO0DjzfoLYUWbd7bi0XrL2W.1
PASSWORD: 5566
Now, lots more.
I had the idea: let’s go Carolling to FREE RAINER FUELLMICH. I had no idea how much I didn’t know, or how challenging Zoom would be. How does one get dozens of voices to sing in unison? I’m one of those people who didn’t get into the school choir, let alone had any idea about leading a choir. Then, is it possible to diminish or maybe even eliminate the time lag that can happen on Zoom, making it seem as if we’re not singing in unison? And what about the fact that some guitar chords do not come through?
Fortunately, at the first rehearsal, there were several people with way more skills than I had. Suggestion one: let’s concentrate on one song, so we can get to some level of success with it, Suggestion two: let there be a conductor. There were more suggestions.
Rehearsal two will be different. I will show everyone how to put their Zoom on music settings.
Also, one of the people mentioned having training in overall musicianship. I’ve talked with her. She will be leading the rehearsing. My hope: we come together well. I know other people also had background and ability. My sense, from talking with Katannya, was that she might be the best person for this somewhat challenging task.
Another thing. I have heard, many times, that Reiner was there for millions of people for three years, that so many people leaned on him for three years. Now it’s time for him to know we are there for him, that he can lean on us. This weekI heard the song: Lean on me. I’m putting that on our song list, right near the top. (Yes, other songs get dropped. That’s fine. The list of carols was just a draft of potential songs.)
Also Celia Farber wrote a post on her favorite carol, Good King Wenceslas. I had to learn it when my father went back to his ethnic roots, and got me an accordion. One of the songs I learned (without pleasure) was Good King Wenceslas. But while the music did not touch me, the words do. The song is about an actual good king - an actual good person who cares and acts to help. Plus, it’s very easy - easy rhythm, easy melody. So I’m adding it.
Here are download links to the lyrics to those songs, plus to the collection of 10 Christmas carols, including the first song we will be doing, O Tannenbaum.
Lyrics to Lean on Me:
https://truthsummit.info/m/CAROLLING-12-LEAN-ON-ME.pdf
Lyrics to Good King Wenceslas:
https://truthsummit.info/m/CAROLLING-11-GOOD-KING-WENCESLAS.pdf
Lyrics to 10 Christmas carols:
https://truthsummit.info/m/CAROLLING-10CAROLS.pdf
FURTHER REHEARSALS.
Thursday, December 14 - 3 pm Eastern
Saturday, December 16 - 4 pm Eastern
Tuesday, December 19 - 3 pm Eastern
What songs should people look at:
O Christmas Tree
Good King Wenceslas
Jingle Bells
Little Drummer Boy
As for Silent Night, I expect we will get to that on Saturday.
___________________________________
Then, I have another update partly done, but this Sunday a long letter from Reiner was read by Roger Bittel. It’s taking a while to translate.
Plus a very interesting bit of information from a Germany consulate - that once a week, anyone can come in and drop off letters - though not talk with the consul. I don’t know if that holds for other consulates and embassies. You’ll get more details in a couple of days.
___________________________________
A repeat: Reiner’s mailing address, as there are ongoing requests:
JVA Rosdorf
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Am Grossen Sieke 8
37124 Rosdorf
Germany
postcards and cards allowed
no glitter on the envelops
no stamps or money in the envelops
nothing to be mentioned about the case
suggestion: write your name on each page of a letter - the letters are taken out of the envelops, and read, before being sent to Reiner
One big limitation: Reiner is only being allowed 30 letters or postcards a day
________________________
The last thing: our carolling comes from Reiner and Inka now, separated. What we’re intending: Reiner and Inka reunited soon! So here are the 2 images.
All the best to all of us,
Elsa
Posted December 12, 2023
Currently undergoing big problems ourselves, having lost a very large amount of money, but nowhere near what
Reiner lost, but I know something about this.
I think about God, about the Lord, and about Job. I found the scripture 'the Lord giveth, the Lord
taketh away' helpful because the Lord is in control, and nothing is taken 'by mistake'.
Although darkness attacks, overall, we know it is God who runs it.
Undergoing attacks from many fronts ourselves, myself, I am 'fighting the GOOD FIGHT of FAITH',
keeping my attention and focus on the Lord, not letting it slip over into 'problems'.
I pray that the JOY of the Lord will come through in this event, and it will 'start something.
Reiner I think needs encouragement, as does his wife, both strong people, both believers.
But help from others is useful.
And another area I find useful is thinking about the SACRIFICE of the Lord, in even coming here,
day by day, always being set up, some 'disappointments' eg. John the Baptist.
I find taking my focus off my own struggles helpful.
So very many people are suffering, and we can all help spiritually in many ways.
Godspeed, all who join even if only in spirit, as the world of evil falls to the sound of freedom and joy once again!🚚🚜🇨🇦🌎🙏🏼❤️