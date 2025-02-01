I recently wondered what was happening with James Corbett of CorbettReport, that someone from whom I’d learned a lot (like on Big Oil and Bill Gates), could be so far from facts when it came to evidence of Hamas tunnels opening into hospitals in Gaza.

A reader sent a link - to a brilliant analysis of how Corbett, in a talk, used a core NLP technique to put into people’s minds a patently false belief that was not at all the focus of the talk.

What the analysis does is expose not just Corbett in that one talk, but warn people (me, anyway) about him in general as someone not to be trusted.

I will summarize the NLP technique. Say over and over what you want people to believe, while talking about something else, so no one (or almost no one) will be aware of the belief you are implanting and therefor no one (or almost no one) will question it.

For how this is done in reality, read this brilliant analysis of Corbett’s talk:

https://blog.banditobooks.com/an-open-letter-to-james-corbett/

An added benefit of the analysis is that it introduced me to someone amazing: Allan C. Weisbecker. This is thanks to the reader who provided the link. He also gave a link to an obituary of Weisbecker (2023):

https://www.easthamptonstar.com/obituaries/2024222/allan-weisbecker-surfer-and-author

Anyway, many thanks to Weisbecker for his detailed fact-filled analysis of a Corbett talk, more than enough evidence to warn us all about Corbett. Danger here! Mind control at work!

And also many thanks to the reader who shared the links which I am sharing with you, helping with ripples of truth.

Glug glug glub. Those ripples of truth sink Corbett.

Elsa

https://fullflourishing.com



Posted February 1 2025