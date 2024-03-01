Here is a quick report from JIOTA of ICIC:



LG hearing day 5 trial against Dr. Reiner Fuellmich 01.03.2024

by freelance journalist Jiota ICIC - in collaboration with Alkmini Laucke Metallinou Telegram channel We are Greek - what's your Superpower ?



We are Grεεεκ - what's your Superpower ?, {01.03.2024 13:05}

Water level report part 1

The questioning of Viviane Fischer continued during today's 5th day of the trial against Reiner Füllmich.

Dr. Justus Hoffman was not present, Antonia Fischer was.

There was a short interruption at around 12.00 noon because Viviane Fischer was still submitting documents yesterday evening. The presiding judge allowed Ms. Wörmer to consult with her client Dr. Reiner Füllmich.

Viviane Fischer made a statement on the matter:

The beginning, the development of the Corona Committee, when the problems arose.

She clearly contradicted the port lawyers Dr. Justus Hoffmann and Antonia Fischer's claim that Reiner Füllmich had ever threatened them. He had never threatened them.

She went on to say that, as managing partner, she did not want to have any knowledge of accounts or transactions or have any power of disposal over them.

She had always "only worked", which is why she did not want to know anything about the gold investment.

To be continued... @wearegreeekja

We are Grεεεκ - what's your Superpower ?, [01.03.2024 13:07]

Water level report part 2

When she found out that some of the money had been invested in gold, she went with Robert Cibis, who was only supposed to accompany her as a witness and for documentation purposes, to the confidante where the gold was kept and demanded that it be handed over. She then drove to Berlin with Robert Cibis and gold worth one million euros in her car.

This was handed over to the accountant at Jens Kuhn, who was supposed to store the gold, but as managing partner she did not check this.

The accountant was known to have handled this matter correctly.

Viviane Fischer went on to say that she never knew that money had been paid out to Füllmich's law firm, as the latter was now managing the numerous emails and telephone calls.

However, she also admitted that not all emails were answered. They were "not a call center, nor psychologists or pastoral care."

To be continued... @wearegreeekja

We are Grεεεκ - what's your Superpower ?, [01.03.2024 13:09]

Water level report part 3

Customer relations, as then carried out by the Füllmich’s law firm, was not necessary. At the same time, Fischer insisted on "total transparency in favor of the donors."

This is why she ultimately went public, which she did not actually want to do. She had overreacted in stressful situations. Her offensive on September 2, 2022 was intended as a "shot across the bow," as she found herself in the agonizing situation that 'nothing was moving, the funds were not there and she knew nothing.”

She had nothing to do with the complaint, Fischer continued.

When this option was suggested to her, she wanted to turn it down. In consultation with Prof. Martin Schwab, he is said to have stated that it was legitimate to make use of such legal remedies.

To be continued... @wearegreeekja

We are Grεεκ - what's your Superpower ?, [01.03.2024 13:11]

Water level report part 4

Under civil law, she would never have allowed the committee funds to be used to take action against Reiner Füllmich; that would not have gone down well with the donors.

Up to this point, one might have had the impression that Viviane Fischer intended to give space to the truth with some decency.

She also corrected Hoffman's and A. Fischer's account by confirming that they were not worth mentioning in regard to the committee, clearly did not want the connection and had finally disappeared.

She went on to say that she wanted to exonerate Reiner as far as she could; but it could have been that...

To be continued.... @wearegreeekja

We are Grεεεκ - what's your Superpower ?, [01.03.2024 14:16]

Water level report part 5

After the break, Reiner Füllmich wanted to read out a statement.

The presiding judge suggested that the questioning of Viviane Fischer be continued - by him. Reiner would have the opportunity to read out the statement next Tuesday.

The presiding judge confronted Viviane Fischer and Antonia Fischer with emails, chat histories and loan agreements, most of which Viviane Fischer claimed not to have known about.

In fact, she claimed she was horrified when she learned that Reiner Füllmich had put the money in his house to prevent it being attached. She would never have agreed to this - if she had known.

In an email from Füllmich this was made explicitly clear, also that he had parked money from his loan in an account in America and that it could be paid out from this account at any time in the event of a shortage.

To be continued... @wearegreeekja

We are Grεεεκ - what's your Superpower ?, [01.03.2024 14:19]

Water level report part 6

He told Viviane Fischer to do the same so that the money would be available at all times and that he had already received the "ok" from Justus Hoffman and Antonia Fischer.

Antonia Fischer showed no reaction in court.

Viviane Fischer replied that she did not remember this email and had never seen it.

About the chat histories:

There Viviane Fischer describes that she has financial problems as well as bottlenecks and that she would like to participate in mandates. It could not be that she does all the work in the Corona Committee and hands over mandates to the port lawyers, from which she also wants to participate, as she currently has no possibility to generate recurring income through her work as a lawyer.

To be continued... @wearegreeekja

We are Grεεεκ - what's your Superpower ?, [01.03.2024 14:22]

Water level report part 7

In response to the judge's question as to whether she had financial problems, Fischer vehemently denied this, saying that she had a securities account with her husband, but it had not been serviced.

Füllmich asked about her 100,000 euro loan, whether it was already gone?

Yes, at the moment it is, Fischer admitted, she had made up some shortfalls, whereupon the judge interrupted her and remarked that she was hereby stating that she had used up the money and had economic shortfalls.

"No, I didn't!" she emphasized.

She had only written it that way so that Reiner Füllmich wouldn't get the idea of saying that it was great if she paid her money back, he wouldn't have to do that.

She went on to justify herself by saying that she had already advanced so much money for the committee.

She had taken around 30,000 euros from her loan to repay the expenses she claimed to have incurred for the Corona Committee.

To be continued... @wearegreeekja

We are Grεεεκ - what's your Superpower ?, [01.03.2024 14:25]

Water level report part 8

The judge went on to ask why she had not produced any expense claims?

She had no clear answer to that.

Reiner Füllmich also asked her at the time in the course of the chat to prepare expense invoices. She explained that she had never done this because legal advice should not be billed to the committee and any mandates had ultimately gone to the port lawyers (which she wanted to participate in - author's note).

Viviane Fischer emphasized once again that she never had any financial problems, as she could always rely on her husband's securities deposit.

As things stand, it looks as if Viviane Fischer may have used up her loan privately... Her statements today contradict the available chat histories and emails and leave questions unanswered.

It seems as if what Reiner Füllmich is accused of is merely being projected onto him.

@wearegreeekja