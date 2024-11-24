I read a moving piece from Peter and Ginger Breggin on differences between the way those who died were treated with 9/11 and with hurricane Helene. With 9/11, careful attention was given to any scrap from a person, any bit of bone. With Helene, areas have been bulldozed without regard for the people, the bodies, buried in the debris.

The title of their piece: Appalachia: The bones of the dead are abandoned

The start: Is this what America is going to do now when we have disasters?

My reply: I see a similarity, rather than a difference.

The open disrespect for the victims with hurricane Helene comes from those who - according to just about everyone I know from the pro-truth side - created the disaster: the Predators - the Global Predators, to use the term coined by the Breggins. The Predators - almost certainly the power behind whoever is doing the land grabs, the child grabs, FEMA. The Predators - almost certainly the not-seen controllers of the mainstream media, which is reporting about 200 deaths, instead of something like 10,000.

After 9/11, one of the earlier Predator-created disasters (see Judy Wood’s work, for starters), they wanted no attention to themselves (who had done it), but they had a major reason for wanting attention on those who had been murdered: it was fabulous justification for a war. They themselves clearly didn't give a shit about those dead people - they had murdered them.

This time, with hurricane Helene, from all the evidence, they still don't want attention to themselves (though they are now ever so much more visible to ever so many more people) and they still clearly don't give a shit about those killed (murdered). But what seems most likely is that they are not bothering to hide that massive forces don’t give a shit because this time they see no benefit to themselves to have the media and FEMA, etc give a shit. In fact, it may well be that the Predators revel in the overt display of uncaring. It may well be that they are showing those of us awake and caring that they can do this and get away with it.

That's the only difference I see.

We the people give a shit. We care. I hear so much outcry from people who are going to the disaster zones created by hurricane Helene, doing what they can. I hear so much pain and horror. Exactly as with 9/11.

Both times, what is done is brazen. Out in full view.

9/11. What a piece of trickery. The illusion of airplanes flying into buildings. And then the next level of trickery: the bombs in buildings narrative.

With Helene, there seems indifference to what we everyday humans might see or think. Their view seems to be: we can do anything and they (the psy-op’d masses) swallow everything.

But that’s not the main point of this piece, which is that, as I see it anyway, it changes everything when we take the Predators into account.

What an evil ploy: to murder 3000 people in plain sight and have the media focus intently on the loss, keep the murders in public view month after month - with no attention at all to the perpetrators, the Predators, through a clever cover story.

And what an evil ploy: to murder even more people in another blatant display of utter uncaring - again with no mainstream attention to the reality that it is a disaster you have created, instead having the focus, even among most of those who consider themselves awake, on corrupt government agencies.

This time the horrors are reported overwhelmingly by the alternative media. Because we are the only ones aware of the horrors and, as with 9/11, we care. Such a natural human thing - not natural to them.

It is not we the people who have changed from 9/11 to the present. Nor is it the Predators. That becomes clear when we take the Predators into account when we look at events.

Most of all, to deal with what is going on, we need to explore and acknowledge fully what is going on.

For one example of what is going on right now, here is my post (just posted) on an URGENT MAYDAY CALL FOR HELP. HEATERS NEEDED. People in tents on the mountain IN WNC. No more heaters. Snow. 60 mile an hour winds. This in the USA.

The question - answered above: who is doing this to us? It’s not regular everyday people.



