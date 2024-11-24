"THERE IS NO WAY I CAN CONVEY THE LEVEL OF SUFFERING AND DESTRUCTION FAMILIES IN WNC ARE ENDURING." OPERATION MOUNTAIN RELIEF. AND THEN: WHO IS BEHIND THIS?
Hurricane Helene. Catastrophe. Enormous suffering. An urgent need for care, for help. An outpouring of help, and the call for more help, from people who are aware and involved.
Also, the enormous indifference, enormous uncaring of the mainstream. Bulldozers bulldozing where people - dead, unburied - are deep under the debris.
Right now, snow and 60 mile an hour winds. People in tents. A mayday call for heaters. This in one of the wealthiest countries in the world.
Here is the story:
To go right to the video:
https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/operation-mountain-relief-mayday-for-heaters/
From the beginning of the catastrophe, 2 presentations, utterly divergent:
the mainstream which has reported very little, as if there was very little to report;
and the truth-centered media, the we-the-people media, which has reported massive suffering, at least 10,000 dead, not the mainstream reports of about 200; which reported toxic mud so deadly that cadaver dogs were dying within days; and which now lets us know of people in tents with snow and 60 mile an hour winds. On and on.
The first thing: to do what one can.
Also urgent: to look at, WHO IS BEHIND THIS.
Yes, there’s FEMA not giving help. Yes, there’s the land grab, so very expected.
Is that it?
If we go just one step further . . .
I come to the Predators - the Global Predators to use the term coined by Peter and Ginger Breggin, the Cabal to use another term. They are not part of We the People.
How do the Predators see us? What is their attitude to us? Look at the aftermath of hurricane Helene. It’s obvious. Look at Maui - both the occurrence and the aftermath. Look at so very much. It’s so very obvious.
In fact, look at so much where the evidence indicates that what happened was not a natural occurrence. Look and you will get a very good idea of the attitude to us of the forces against us.
Posted November 24, 2024
Alexandra Bruce, of Forbidden Knowledge, lives there; went through it, in Asheville. Fortunately, she still has her shelter.