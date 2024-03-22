Where to pay attention? This morning, yet another disaster, one the author of Coffee and Covid wasn’t aware of either, a huge brewing disaster to … the tourism industry in Florida - no, much bigger than that, another threat to us all. Many different kinds of fish - including endangered species - are whirling themselves to death. Why? Maybe it’s not a coincidence that, according to one study, the vast majority of tested fish have drugs in their system.
Information well worth knowing.
Before giving the link, here’s my general approach. I recognize the hugeness of what is happening, and keep learning more about. I’m grateful to the many people helping get the news out and taking action in all kinds of directions. I also put strong ongoing attention on a few things, where I feel an extra strong inner pull - like Reiner, Ed Wackerman, Islam, and A STORY with its many MOMENTS.
Now the link to the story about the fish whirling themselves to death:
Posted March 22, 2024
ANOTHER DISASTER. FISH WHIRLING TO DEATH. NO JOKE.
I just saw this too...from Childers?...so horrifying...and we know that will be us soon...the contamination and poisoning is ramping up and spinning out f control....might overwhelm and overtake us all sooner than we expected...heartbreaking and chilling...
It hurls out to me as similar symptoms to Mad Cow Disease.
Suzi is right every bit of positive thoughts and actions are important. All those bits sent globally add up and Oh what need there is to Right such dreadful, horrific wrongs in this world!.....I'm beat down with it all but Refuse to Give Up! I'm Very Grateful to all the Warriors writing and posting real world news. I pray every day that suffering will stop, wrongs will be righted, and old world values will surface again. Many Thanks to All the Valiant Efforts You do to shed light on such destruction...♥️🙏