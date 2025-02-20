I have been reading about this kind of thing for years: Christians murdered for being Christian in a variety of countries, by adherents of the Islamic religion. Never the other way around. The Sudan comes most to mind. Also Nigeria.
I have also noted that those who are utterly outraged at what has been happening to the Muslim inhabitants of Gaza almost never mention any of this violence by Muslims.
I see this as a dangerous omission.
I have made this point before. It is highly likely I will make it again.
Muslim Terrorists BEHEAD 70 Christians in Church in the Democratic Republic of Congo
70 Christians have been found beheaded in a church in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) at the hands of an Islamist terrorist group.…
No media. No protests. No worldwide outrage or condemnation. No UN emergency sessions.
https://gellerreport.com/2025/02/muslim-terrorists-behead-70-christians-in-church-in-the-democratic-republic-of-congo.html/?lctg=27552159
Islam itself is an invasive ideology; there is no such thing as "moderate Islam," only Muslims biding their time to dominate:
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/revisiting-islam
The first book of the Quran (well they say it was ) was written in Medina… it told the Muslim to go to the people of the book .. the Torah and the bible should they need any answers.. it was full of nice things kindness love.. but the second book comes along written in Mecca is more violent it tells the Muslim to kill Jews and Christian’s.. and state a hypocritical point the first book was reinterpreted and altered but the second book they made a rule that said this was the final word if God and could not be altered .. historian are now saying this second book was actually written 400 years after Mohammad died.. by historians who destroyed 98 % of the stories passed down from Mohammad’s offspring.. the difference with the bible was it was written within 30 years of Christs death.. by the people who sat and ate with Christ..and did not pass down like Chinese whisper’s.. that’s a huge difference… and they know it!