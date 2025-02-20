I have been reading about this kind of thing for years: Christians murdered for being Christian in a variety of countries, by adherents of the Islamic religion. Never the other way around. The Sudan comes most to mind. Also Nigeria.

I have also noted that those who are utterly outraged at what has been happening to the Muslim inhabitants of Gaza almost never mention any of this violence by Muslims.



I see this as a dangerous omission.

I have made this point before. It is highly likely I will make it again.

Muslim Terrorists BEHEAD 70 Christians in Church in the Democratic Republic of Congo 70 Christians have been found beheaded in a church in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) at the hands of an Islamist terrorist group.… No media. No protests. No worldwide outrage or condemnation. No UN emergency sessions. https://gellerreport.com/2025/02/muslim-terrorists-behead-70-christians-in-church-in-the-democratic-republic-of-congo.html/?lctg=27552159



Posted February 20, 2025

