Five separate questions about aliens, and then a sixth related question, with more sure to appear.

Do aliens exist? Are aliens core to what is being done to the planet? Just who are the aliens at the core of what is being done? Cone heads? Reptilians? Greys? Shape shifters? What are their relationships with humans? What about other aliens - like aliens not for the destruction of our planet? What about other non-human and non-alien beings - for instance, what about non-corporeal beings, everything from angels and demons, spirit guides and malevolent entities, to one or more gods?

I took on the first question - is there evidence that aliens exist - in an interview with Andrew Johnson, a major fact-finder and fact-verifier on aliens, 9/11, advanced technologies and much more:

https://truthsummit.info/andrew-johnson-aliens.html

Yesterday I took on the second question - are aliens core to what is being done to the planet. I got masses of responses - basically, all answering as I did - Yes - and often going on to give their understanding of who these aliens were. In other words, they took on the third of the questions I am posing: just who are the aliens at the core of what is being done to the planet?

Excellent essential question. I don’t have the answer.

Nor do I have the answer to the fourth, fifth and sixth questions.

Right now, I’m just putting the questions out there, as separate questions.

I’ve come across many answerings. I’m using the word, answerings, intentionally. Sometimes what is written is presented as tentative or speculative. Often, especially when based on experience (or what is believed or claimed to be experience), the answering is presented as the answer - a fact - as much of a fact as that 1+2=3.

There are further questions. What about human invention and control of much of the advanced technology widely believed to be from aliens?

But for now, I will leave it as that, some of the vital questions to be answered.

The question most important to me, over and over: What are effective actions? How best to end the destruction of this planet? Is it mainly through raising vibrations, and so cutting off the energy supply to those who feed on fear and anger? Is it through some more direct interventions? Is it largely through accelerating the mass wake-up?

My sense is that every aspect matters.



Posted March 28, 2024