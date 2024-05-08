3 FURTHER UPDATES. REINER FUELLMICH TRIAL, DAY 14. 1. FROM EVELIN. 2. KATJA WOERMER WITH ENGLISH SUBTITLES. 3. COMMENT FROM VIVIANNE FISCHER
Here are 3 further significant updates:
Evelin’s detailed report which adds so much, especially on Reiner’s statement;
video of Katja Woermer on Day 14, with English subtitles;
Comment from Vivianne Fischer on the letter Reiner refers to, about her in her university days. It is fake.
Criminal trial against attorney Dr. Reiner Füllmich before the Regional Court of Göƫngen on 07.05.2024
(14th day of the trial)
Evelin’s very personal perception
The spectator area in the large courtroom is almost full. The mood among the trial observers is very intense due to the recent news about the weekend humiliation of RF (isolation Friday to Monday with transfer to another wing of the prison, clothing-free strip body search on Friday after returning from the courtroom in the prison, search of the cell, refusal to allow call, refusal to allow contact with the defense for 3 days, refusal to allow contact with relatives on his birthday, refusal to go into the courtyeard within earshot of the birthday meeting in front of the prison, refusal of contact with his fellow prisoners).
We hear that his fellow inmates have threatened to go on a hunger strike if RF is not transferred back to his area, but this happened on Monday. In the searched cell by the way, no compromising terminal device for recording audio messages was found. A major operation from those against RF, but. RF is simply too law-abiding.'
The public prosecutor's office is represented today only by Dr. Rächer. AF is present. Katja Wörmer defends alone. RF looks as pale as ever, but is visibly pleased by our presence and looks at us for a long time through the partition glass.
The presiding judge reads out the court's decision on the defense's motion from the previous Friday for an interruption of the main hearing due to a legal reinterpretation of the original indictment and rejects this motion. This is again followed by a repetition of the court's comprehensive assessment with the view point that RF was already guilty of breach of trust with “sham loans” before a request for repatriation was made.
This curiously, this does not apply to VF, who was only heard here as a witness against RF, but not as a co-defendant. Why she is therefore particularly mentioned as “not guilty” by the presiding judge remains strange.
The donations for the CA are now being treated by the court as dubbed “trust assets”. The Chamber's legal assessment from last Friday is reaffirmed.
I am suddenly worried that the court will now prematurely end the further process, even completely.
But then the defense lawyer KW is allowed to read out her motion. It is very detailed, with great detail to individual statements made by the Chamber in the last order of reference of 13 VT. She describes in an understandable way, using references and quotes from the case file, that the chamber exculpatory witness statements and documents and gives the impression that it is merely a relabeling of the prosecution's argumentation in a “new guise” as a judicial assessment. Everything was apparently already clear at the start of the trial.
She applies for an extension of the deadline until the end of May for the purpose of further presentation of motions for evidence by the defense.
KW then confronts the presiding judge with the events in the prison on the weekend and refers to the blatant violation of the defendant's fundamental rights. The judge then informs her that the police had received a complaint accusing RF of making illegal audio messages from prison. Moreover, the prison was not the judge’s sphere of decision, so she had to complain to the prison management.
When asked explicitly whether he was aware that RF had permission to write audio statements that could be given to the outside world as a message, the chairman replied: yes, but the security interests of the prison must not be jeopardized.
The chamber then retired to deliberate. RF is to be taken out of the room again in handcuffs and comments while holding out his wrists: “No, really now?”
After approx. 20 minutes, the presiding judge announces his further decision: the defense is given until 10.06.2024 to comment on the Chamber's legal advice and to submit further motions for evidence and to call witnesses. The Chamber itself considers that the taking of evidence is complete, which means that its verdict is final. The public prosecutor has nothing to add.
I am relieved, because the next hearing will now take place on 17.05.2024.
The defense is now in charge.
Now RF is allowed to speak. He is a little more “tongue-tied” than usual at the beginning, but then he slowly speaks freely and, as usual, presents his view in a concentrated and orderly manner. It was a lot and I hope we get the original version of his presentation.
I will therefore go on to present what I took in.
On 15.06.2022, i.e. 3 months before the criminal complaint by the “port lawyers” on 02.09.2022, a senior public prosecutor R. in Göttingen had already commented on the internally investigated events surrounding the CA, the allegations of embezzlement and fraud against allegations of embezzlement and fraud against RF as irrelevant under criminal law and closed the investigation, of which RF knew nothing.
As a result, the young Mr. John was transferred from Hanover to Göttingen and “entrusted” with the case. When he first made contact with RF at the first detention hearing, he said to RF something like: “I'm not interested in what you have to say”.
Or was it the presiding judge who said that? I can't remember for sure.
RF does not see this legal announcement as a sufficient opportunity, to have found a “legal hearing” for the first time.
The lively and sometimes not at all documented exchange between the public prosecutor and the “port plaintiffs” is again mentioned by RF.
Using file documents, he describes how another, different senior public prosecutor
K. twisted and confused exonerating emails, figures, content and persons in such a way that in the end everything could be used as incriminating material against RF. It seems grotesque.
He reads out the email of a woman who claims to have studied with VF in Freiburg in the 90s and who describes her as emotionally unstable at the time. Words are uttered that could be speculations about brainwashing and ritual violence, but I don't want to repeat them here.
RF now assumes in his assessment of VF that she was a “willing perpetrator”.
In the rest of the lecture, RF gives a legally sound account, with many quotations from the relevant literature, the constitutionally questionable conflation of disputed claims under private law with criminal charges in order to remove him permanently from political life in Germany and to deprive him of his livelihood, just as stated in the services' dossier.
In all this, the CA is also destroyed and the entire resistance entire movement was split and disintegrated. The criminal abduction from Mexico without a Mexican or international arrest warrant for the purpose of pre-trial detention in deprivation of liberty in Germany followed by a fabricated indictment is also assessed by RF in its legal significance. In the end, his presentation allows only one conclusion: the
rule of law is in flight. This is a show trial against a politically unpopular investigator of the Corona pandemic, who is aimed to be removed from political perception.
We all spontaneously stand up and applaud. The chairman closes the hearing, not without warning us that he could expel us from the room for this unruly behavior. This is lost in the commotion and we leave voluntarily.
Reiner looks better.
Next, Katja Woermer on Day 14, with English subtitles:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/fcnDJd0QSMn6/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/v4txw0u-katja-woermer-update-on-trial-of-reiner-fuellmich-day-14.-english-subtitles.html
Finally, Vivianne Fischer made the comment that the letter Reiner refers to, on her being clearly emotionally troubled in her university days, was fake.
Viviane Fischer
Reiner Fuellmich unfortunately fell for a fake email that he read out in the courtroom yesterday as supposedly authentic. I think that's a great pity because it doesn't exactly strengthen his credibility. I had already uncovered the fake in October 2023 in an article (https://2020news.de/ist-reiner-fuellmich-boeswillig-getaeuscht-worden/ - has RF been critically deceived). The author of the fake email is said to be a former fellow student of mine from the University of Freiburg, who calls herself Piera Dalla Riva. The fact that none of this can be true, or at least that it doesn't concern me, is shown by the fact that I didn't study in Freiburg for “all those years”, namely “in the early/mid 90s”, apart from a single month. Whoever Ms. “Stein vom Ufer” claims to have observed all those years at the Freiburg Juridicum, it certainly wasn't me. In her email to Reiner Fuellmich, she reports on the psychological problems she allegedly perceived this person to have, which were apparently so severe that he “never showed up to lectures”. Some of the wording in the email could have come from Reiner Fuellmich himself - e.g. the person was “walking around like a zombie”. Allegedly, Mrs. “Stein vom Ufer” was therefore very pleasantly surprised to see me safe and sound on the Corona Committee in 2020, which she gratefully followed. Reiner Fuellmich and I were “her heroes”. She remarks: “The dispute doesn't do any lasting damage to the movement either. People need to understand that you're not mom and dad and that they have personal responsibility.” The person who may have studied together with the ominous woman “Stein vom Ufer” in Freiburg seems, if the descriptions in the email are to be believed, to have really been a pitiable heap of misery. Thank goodness I passed my intermediate examination in law in another place - safe and sound - in just four semesters and completed my intermediate diploma in economics in a record time of three semesters as part of my double degree. However, I did have to attend a few lectures ;-).
The message I received that began with VF’s comment continued with the following:
1. the intermediate examination in law must have been taken and passed before the start of the 5th semester, otherwise you will be exmatriculated!
V.F. therefore needed the prescribed mandatory period of 4 semesters!
Faculty of Law LMU Munich
“ The intermediate examination serves the purpose of checking the level of performance and thus also the suitability for further studies at an early stage of the course.
For this purpose, three performance assessments are required in the first four semesters, the so- called partial examinations. Together, these make up the intermediate examination. They consist of written papers (written examinations) of at least two hours each in Civil Law, Public Law and Criminal Law.
The partial examinations in these subjects are integrated into the basic courses: One of the written examinations offered in the respective basic course is the intermediate examination. The basic course system remains unchanged, i.e. the basic course is only passed if one of several written examinations offered and a term paper have been passed.
The intermediate examination must generally be completed with all three partial examinations by the end of the 4th semester. It is therefore necessary to plan the course of study and make the corresponding registrations in such a way that the timely completion of the intermediate examination is guaranteed. This is because if you do not take one of the partial examinations on time, it will be deemed to have been taken and failed. Anyone who registers for a corresponding partial examination but then does not take part has also failed the corresponding partial examination. ... “
2nd Vordiplom VWL after 3 semesters is not a record time!
“ Explanation:
Despite its prestigious name, a Vordiplom is nothing more than the confirmation of a successfully completed basic course of study in a diploma program. The correct term would be Diplom-Vorprüfung.
As a rule, it is not a single examination, but a series of subject examinations / written examinations that must be passed in the first four semesters, and the submission of performance records may also be required.
The intermediate diploma is therefore usually taken in several stages. A certain minimum average grade must be achieved. The intermediate diploma confirms that the student has mastered the basics of their subject and can therefore successfully attend the courses of the main study program. ...” Vordiplom = Bachelor's equivalent
WiWi guest wrote on 16.08.2019:
“So my Vordiplom was 3 semesters long back then and you had about 5 exams per semester. For example, the Business Administration 1 exam covered the material from Decision Theory, Introduction to Business Administration, Cost Accounting 1 and something else. ...
...The big Vordiplom exam was abolished in 2000, but without all the exams from the Vordiplom you couldn't take anything from the Hauptstudium. Seminars were also only available in the main study program. ...”
-----------------------------
My main comment: whether or not the email RF received was fake, this does not alter the core point of Reiner’s statement":
This is a show trial against a politically unpopular investigator of the Corona pandemic, who is aimed to be removed from political perception.
All the best to all the people on the side of human rights and freedoms, on the side of justice. All the best to Reiner and Inka.
Here is the address to write to Reiner:
LETTERS;
JVA Rosdorf
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Am Grossen Sieke 8
37124 Rosdorf
Germany
postcards and cards allowed,
no glitter on the envelops,
no stamps or money in the envelops,
no books or other objects - not permitted,
nothing to be mentioned about the case,
put your name of each page of the letter - letters are taken out of the envelops.
Posted May 8, 2024
we're watching Assange take 2. we can't let this happen to society, we have to stop it.
"The Chamber itself considers that the taking of evidence is complete, which means that its verdict is final. The public prosecutor has nothing to add. "
Can someone please explain whey Katya is still allowed to submit more motions?