Your fear will not protect you.

I am sure Pierre Poilievre, the Conservative leader, was afraid of tackling immigration - that Canada has runaway immigration, over a million last year with a population of only about 40 million. There were so many photo-ops of him with various immigrant communities. Plus his wife is a refugee from Venezuela. My take: he was so much signalling that he is not anti-immigrant, and by extension not anti-mass immigration. Yet he was beaten - just barely - at the polls.

My sense is that his playing it safe around immigration - and much else - did not help him.

Playing it safe will not protect you.

It feels much safer to play it safe.

It isn’t.

One of the people I heard last night is Viva Frei, a podcaster from Montreal, now down in the States, in Florida. He was doing massive name-calling of Poilievre - around how he handled the election.

What Poilievre is doing will not work, he had said from the start.

And Frei was right. It didn’t.

Finally, to what extent was the whole Canadian election scenario a setup?

I twice sent out a 6-minute video showing that Carney, Trump and Musk have a long long history of connection.

Not surprisingly, Trump said, a while ago, that he would prefer dealing with a Liberal PM - meaning Carney.

Then, when Trump referred to Canada as the 51st state, that was like showing a red flag to a bull. How much was this intended to infuriate voters, motivate them to rally with the Liberals who were way behind, because the Liberals were shouting most loudly against Trump?

I know there was a lot of setup in what happened.

Watch the 6-minute video if you haven’t already. See the incredibly careful planning.

My guess: this election was part of things.

All of it? I’m not sure.

A friend had a hunch, before the election, that Carney would win - but would be out by June due to some stuff found out about him..

Could be.

In the meantime, here is the video:

https://x.com/HanyaToderoff/status/1915568451579764982

AND FINALLY, WHAT DO WE DO NEXT?

Those against us do lots of planning and making very careful moves. See the fast moves Trump did the moment he got in - no wasting even a few hours.

If you’ve been reading my posts these past few days, you’ll know that my impulse is to have a community, for connection and inspiration - THE FULL FLOURISHING COMMUNITY. For all of us concerned about Reiner, and about so much else, like what is going on in Canada, the UK, Australia, etc. For all of us concerned with PLANNING AND CARRYING OUT PLANS.

______________-

All the best to all of us on the side of truth, justice, love, human rights.

Posted April 29, 2025