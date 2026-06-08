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KT-SunWillShineAgain's avatar
KT-SunWillShineAgain
4h

Its one small step towards release from prison. Congratulations 🎊

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LInda Shepler's avatar
LInda Shepler
6h

I’m happy the telephone restrictions have been lifted! If only we could contact Viviane to let her know all of our donations will go to Reiner!

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