I interviewed Reiner on the last day he was allowed access to the outside world by phone. That was months ago, more than half a year ago. October 15, 2025. Two years to the day, I believe, from his arrest. Since then, he has been permitted just 2 supervised twenty-minute calls per week, with his wife, Inka.

Thanks to the intervention of Katja Woermer, his main lawyer throughout, his right to use the phone at will has been restored.

The Braunschweig High Court has lifted the severe restrictions on communication imposed on Dr Reiner Fuellmich. 🟥 Particularly explosive: The ruling explicitly mentions conversations with Roger Bittel and publications on “Bittel TV”. Bremervörde Prison had argued: Interviews, telephone calls, and public statements would jeopardise the “security and order of the institution”. 🟥 THE HIGHER REGIONAL COURT NOW CLEARLY CONTRADICTS THIS. 🟥 The court makes it clear: Criticism of courts, authorities or public prosecutors is NOT automatically sufficient to severely restrict telephone rights. 🟥 Also noteworthy: The Higher Regional Court states, in essence: Even if individual statements might be punishable by law, this by no means justifies blanket bans on communication. 🟥 Particularly important: The prison even argued on the grounds of ‘reintegration’. However, the Higher Regional Court makes it clear: Reintegration is not at all a purpose of pre-trial detention. 🟥 The court criticises: the lack of specific risks, blanket assertions, insufficient reasoning. 🟥 The costs of the proceedings will now be borne by the state. The ruling is a clear legal defeat for the measures taken so far against Reiner Fuellmich. Interesting: The Higher Regional Court explicitly mentions the publications on Bittel TV — but NEVERTHELESS overturns the measures. This sends a strong signal in support of freedom of communication and freedom of the press, including in the context of pre-trial detention. Credit: ROGER BITTEL of BITTEL TV Link: sebaterribilini.substack.com/p/braunschweig-high-court-lifts-telephone

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As for Viviane Fischer, she has lost her case against Andrea Christidis, a long-time supporter of Reiner, who made public something Viviane Fischer did not want made public, and therefore filed charges against Christidis.

In case anyone does not know who Viviane Fischer is, she (along with Wolfgang Wodarg) was instrumental in making possible Reiner’s arrest, by tricking Reiner into not appearing at one of the weekly shows of the Corona Committee, and then using that time to denounce him online, when he had no chance to defend himself. She took over the Corona Committee. More recently she filed suit against Andrea Christidis for making something public.

The upshot: an important victory for freedom of the press and freedom of speech. The case against Andrea Christidis has been dismissed.

From Andrea Chrisitidis [translation mine]: “One is allowed to report on situations of public interest. One is allowed to ask critical questions relating to expenses, responsibility and transparency. It was a clear decision. At the core of the case was a chat that was made public, that raised questions about the events around payment and use of funds from the Corona Committee. The court decided, that in this case, the importance of the publication of the information had priority.”

Great that Reiner’s access to the world has been enlarged. And great that Andrea Christidis has had Viviane Fischer’s case against her dismissed!!

Viviane Fischer is asking for donations to defray the expenses. I doubt anyone reading this will contribute.

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PS. By the way, to donate to Reiner for legal and other expenses, here is the link: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

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BELOW:

- information for letters to Reiner,

- information to donate,

- excellent overviews of Reiner’s case.

Note: if you are new to the ongoing updates on Reiner’s case, or just want a refresher, please go to the links to excellent recent overviews.)

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Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Bremervoerde

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Steinberg 75

D - 27432 Bremervoerde

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

stamps allowed, but no money in the envelops,

no glitter on the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,

put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.

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EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF THE REINER FUELLMICH CASE:

IN-DEPTH RESEARCH of ORIGINAL DOCUMENTS:

EVENTS FROM THE BEGINNING,

PLUS REFUATIONS OF THE ATTACKS ON REINER

by Paul Charles Gregory

https://klasseverantwortung.com/endtimes/Guide.html

https://www.klasseverantwortung.com/endtimes/events-from-the-beginning.html

IN 3 LANGUAGES: ENGLISH, ITALIAN AND GERMAN:

by Seba Terribilini

ENGLISH:

THE FULL STORY OF DR. REINER FUELLMICH

https://substack.com/home/post/p-171347044

June 13, 2025, revised version Aug 19, 2025

ITALIAN:

STORIA DEL DR. REINER FUELLMICH: PERSECUZIONE, ABUSI E SCANDALOSA CONDANNA

https://substack.com/home/post/p-171341951

June 8, 2025, updated Aug 18, 2025

GERMAN:

DIE GANZE GESCHICHTE VON DR. REINER FUELLMICH

https://substack.com/home/post/p-171350306

June 15, 2025, revised version Aug 19, 2025

SCANDAL IN GERMANY: UPDATE ON THE SHOCKING PERSECUTION OF DR. REINER FÜLLMICH

by Seba Terribilini and Cynthia Salatino

worldcouncilforhealth.substack.com/p/scandal-in-germany-update-on-the

April 22, 2025

THE ATROCIOUS CONVICTION OF REINER FUELLMICH:

Reiner Fuëllmich sentenced to additional 3 years and 9 months in prison

by Greg Reese

gregreese.substack.com/p/the-atrocious-conviction-of-reiner

May 15, 2025

THE GOVERNMENT WANTS TO PREVENT FÜLLMICH'S RETURN TO PUBLIC LIFE AT ALL COSTS – A PROCESS THAT GOES FAR BEYOND LEGAL BOUNDARIES

https://uncutnews.ch/regierung-will-fuellmichs-rueckkehr-in-die-oeffentlichkeit-um-jeden-preis-verhindern-ein-prozess-der-weit-ueber-juristische-grenzen-hinausreicht/

May 13, 2025

2 MUST-READ PIECES. 2 EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF "The Unjust and Evil Prosecution of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich"

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/2-excellent-overviews-reiner-fuellmich-case

Sept 5, 2024

MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including from one of the last people he interviewed

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/support-for-reiner-peter-koenig-wolfgang-jeschke

Sept 6, 2024

EVEN MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including a fabulous detailed timeline

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/more-support-for-reiner-fuellmich-timeline

Sept 7, 2024

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Posted June 6 2026