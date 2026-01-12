I have a question: will Reiner be next, in terms of where RFK turns his attention? Reiner and RFK knew each other, were even on the same speaking tour for freedom. I was informed that RFK’s people, over a year ago, were given information on Reiner. Silence from RFK.

Most recently he has sent a letter to the German government regarding its prosecuting doctors acting on their convictions.

A question I have: was RFK “testing the waters” to see how the German government would respond to this letter and anything along similar lines? Or was this just a “first shot,” in terms of US response, at what has been happening in Germany as well as elsewhere?

Here’s much more on RFK and the letter:

RFK has done things that seem, to me anyway, remarkable. Perhaps most of all, he has been looking at childhood vaccines, including the likely link to autism, likely worsened by the use of Tylenol to lessen posting-vaccine symptoms. Not enough, according to some people. Quite a beginning, according to others.

From all I have read, RFK is showing himself to be quite an action-taker, for instance, very recently changing the US child vaccination schedule, lowering it in major ways (far less money to Big Pharma!!!) and making it much more voluntary, between parents and their doctor, instead of mandated by the government. There are new food guidelines: out with processed foods, in with real foods.

Yesterday, from several sources, I received reports of RFK’s letter to the German government regarding its persecuting doctors who act on their own convictions. In case you’ve missed RFK’s announcement of this letter:

https://x.com/SecKennedy/status/2010349911976423736



It’s a clear message to the German government, to the Health Minister, to be specific:

Reports coming out of Germany show a government sidelining patient autonomy and limiting people's abilities to act on their own convictions when they face medical decisions. That is why Friday, I sent a letter to Germany's Federal Minister of Health, Nina Warken. In my letter, I made it clear that Germany has the opportunity and the responsibility to correct this trajectory, to restore medical autonomy, to end politically motivated prosecutions, and to uphold the rights that anchor every democratic nation.

You can listen to his message (just under 4 min):

https://x.com/SecKennedy/status/2010349911976423736

When I did a search on duckduckdo, I read of RFK’s “bizarre” letter and a variety of other negative evaluations of the letter. One can see the outlook of whoever is in control of the searches on duckduckgo!!!

The German minister to whom the letter is addressed dismissed RFK’s charges. According to Nina Warken, people are:

“free to decide which therapy they want to use….”

“During the coronavirus pandemic, there was never any obligation on the medical profession to administer COVID-19 vaccinations. Anyone who did not want to offer vaccinations for medical, ethical, or personal reasons was not liable to prosecution, nor did they have to fear sanctions. There was no professional ban or fine for not vaccinating….”

“Criminal prosecution was only pursued in cases of fraud and document forgery, such as the issuance of false vaccination certificates or fake mask certificates.”

https://www.bundesgesundheitsministerium.de/ministerium/meldungen/warken-widerspricht-us-gesundheitsminister.html

However, this is not accurate. According to a quick response from Martin Schwab (from an email I received from a friend):

Healthcare workers were indeed banned from working if they could not provide proof of COVID vaccination. Soldiers in the German Armed Forces were obliged to tolerate such an injection; those who refused were dishonorably discharged from service and/or subjected to criminal proceedings for insubordination. The criminal proceedings for allegedly incorrect mask certificates were based on a highly questionable interpretation of the relevant criminal offense: It is doubtful whether a certificate stating that someone cannot wear a mask is a “health certificate” within the meaning of Section 278 of the German Criminal Code (StGB), and the courts’ view that such a health certificate is “false” if it has not been preceded by a personal examination by a doctor is questionable, at least in this generality. The courts did not accept at all the fact – which is clearly medically verifiable – that wearing masks is generally harmful to health and that the certificate is therefore a defense against an attack on physical integrity perpetrated in the form of a law or regulation.

Again, I wonder: was RFK “testing the waters” to see how the German government would respond? If so, he now knows. And however the German government responds, it knows what is coming from RFK, representative of the US government.

If he was “testing the waters,” will the German government’s response make him more or less ready to speak out about Reiner? Because I am wondering: will Reiner be next, in terms of what RFK speaks out about.

A Chinese curse that several people have mentioned to me: May you live in interesting times.

__________________________

PS. By the way, to donate for Reiner’s legal and other expenses, here is a link: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

___________________

_________________________________

BELOW:

- information for letters to Reiner,

- information to donate,

- excellent overviews of Reiner’s case.

Note: if you are new to the ongoing updates on Reiner’s case, or just want a refresher, please go to the links to excellent recent overviews.)

_________________________________

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Bremervoerde

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Steinberg 75

D - 27432 Bremervoerde

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,

put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.

__________________________

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

___________________

A NUMBER OF EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF THE REINER FUELLMICH CASE:

IN 4 LANGUAGES: THE FULL STORY

by Seba Terribilini

ENGLISH:

THE FULL STORY OF DR. REINER FUELLMICH

https://substack.com/home/post/p-171347044

June 13, 2025, revised version Aug 19, 2025

ITALIAN:

STORIA DEL DR. REINER FUELLMICH: PERSECUZIONE, ABUSI E SCANDALOSA CONDANNA

https://substack.com/home/post/p-171341951

June 8, 2025, updated Aug 18, 2025

GERMAN:

DIE GANZE GESCHICHTE VON DR. REINER FUELLMICH

https://substack.com/home/post/p-171350306

June 15, 2025, revised version Aug 19, 2025

FRENCH:

L’HISTOIRE COMPLÈTE DU DR REINER FUELLMICH

https://substack.com/inbox/post/176302692

Oct 16, 2025

SCANDAL IN GERMANY: UPDATE ON THE SHOCKING PERSECUTION OF DR. REINER FÜLLMICH

by Seba Terribilini and Cynthia Salatino

worldcouncilforhealth.substack.com/p/scandal-in-germany-update-on-the

April 22, 2025

THE ATROCIOUS CONVICTION OF REINER FUELLMICH:

Reiner Fuëllmich sentenced to additional 3 years and 9 months in prison

by Greg Reese

gregreese.substack.com/p/the-atrocious-conviction-of-reiner

May 15, 2025

2 WEEKS OF RESEARCH - ALL THE DETAILS

EVENTS FROM THE BEGINNING

by Paul Gregory

https://www.klasseverantwortung.de/endtimes/8.html

April 25, 2025

THE GOVERNMENT WANTS TO PREVENT FÜLLMICH'S RETURN TO PUBLIC LIFE AT ALL COSTS – A PROCESS THAT GOES FAR BEYOND LEGAL BOUNDARIES

https://uncutnews.ch/regierung-will-fuellmichs-rueckkehr-in-die-oeffentlichkeit-um-jeden-preis-verhindern-ein-prozess-der-weit-ueber-juristische-grenzen-hinausreicht/

May 13, 2025

2 MUST-READ PIECES. 2 EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF "The Unjust and Evil Prosecution of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich"

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/2-excellent-overviews-reiner-fuellmich-case

Sept 5, 2024

MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including from one of the last people he interviewed

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/support-for-reiner-peter-koenig-wolfgang-jeschke

Sept 6, 2024

EVEN MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including a fabulous detailed timeline

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/more-support-for-reiner-fuellmich-timeline

Sept 7, 2024

_________________________________

Posted DEC 3, 2025