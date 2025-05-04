Many of you know that Canada isn’t really a country, but a corporation. Same for Australia and a bunch of other countries. A corporation with the head office (or whatever it is) in the City of London.

When I first heard that, several years ago - probably closer to 10 - I rolled my eyes. Since then I’ve heard this, with loads of documentation, many times.

I’ve also met many people talking about ALL-CAPS-names and non-all-caps-names, and where and why to use each.

Plus I know people saying that all that stuff about ALL-CAPS-names and non-all-caps-name does not work. Only something else works.

BUT … as for Canada and Australia and some other countries not being countries but corporations, THAT HAS SUNK IN.

Most of the references to this - those I’ve heard anyway - have been outside even the general alternative media.

So I was a bit surprised about David Sorensen, of Stop World Control, talking about Canada not being a country, and linking this to the image Trump has sent out, of Trump as pope.

If you haven’t heard Sorensen’s message, I suggest you listen. Just 8 minutes. A very positive perspective on what is happening.

