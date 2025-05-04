WHERE ARE WE HEADING? POPE TRUMP? CANADA, 51ST STATE? ANYWAY, CANADA'S NOT A STATE, BUT A CORPORATION. AND ENDING CANADA AS A CORPORATION MEANS FREEDOM. WHAT?? LISTEN TO DAVID SORENSON. 8 MIN.
Many of you know that Canada isn’t really a country, but a corporation. Same for Australia and a bunch of other countries. A corporation with the head office (or whatever it is) in the City of London.
When I first heard that, several years ago - probably closer to 10 - I rolled my eyes. Since then I’ve heard this, with loads of documentation, many times.
I’ve also met many people talking about ALL-CAPS-names and non-all-caps-names, and where and why to use each.
Plus I know people saying that all that stuff about ALL-CAPS-names and non-all-caps-name does not work. Only something else works.
BUT … as for Canada and Australia and some other countries not being countries but corporations, THAT HAS SUNK IN.
Most of the references to this - those I’ve heard anyway - have been outside even the general alternative media.
So I was a bit surprised about David Sorensen, of Stop World Control, talking about Canada not being a country, and linking this to the image Trump has sent out, of Trump as pope.
If you haven’t heard Sorensen’s message, I suggest you listen. Just 8 minutes. A very positive perspective on what is happening.
https://x.com/davidjsorensen/status/1918829095208526191
Comments (polite only) are, as usual, very welcome - but ONLY IF you have listened to David Sorensen.
Elsa
PS. Thanks to the friend who sent this.
Posted May 4, 2025
Trump is the "club" of Rome and its 10 kingdoms. Thanks for reporting on this Elsa!
Here is my reply to David on X: "Oh, Pish Tush, David! Your authorities R YOUR interpretation of the Bible (always fraught) & Q? FFS! U are an OWS apologist & hold absurd & conspiratorial views U "back up" with more conspiratorial circularity.
U are preparing for the 10-country CFR map & don't know it - or do U?"
David has drunk a lot of very toxic Kool Aid made with 3 parts fact and 7 parts horse piddle.
Yes, Canada is a Corporation. So is the US. We could go on and on and on but there is little point.
Not only that, but David, whom I used to consider a friend and colleague, espouses the most intolerant, hideous and dangerous antisemitic beliefs under the guise of anti-Zionism, now so very fashionable in place of thought.
I repeat: "Pish Tush, Stuff and Nonsense."
Sorry you bought into this garbage, Elsa.