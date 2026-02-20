WHAT'S GOING ON WITH THE FORMER PRINCE ANDREW?
A friend keeps sending me video posts from Mark Atwood. Today Mark was talking about the former Prince Andrew - and about ever so much more. Like, what is really going on with that arrest? 6 police cars arresting someone on his 66th birthday. And what about the whole Epstein thing? What’s that all about?
Mark’s general view: it’s a show to get people to wake up, not too jarringly.
Here’s Mark’s video post. 5 minutes.
Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=KjZaHUmYp-Y
What Mark says makes sense to me, by the way: that what we are seeing is a show, which is being staged with the aim of waking people up.
Am I right? Is my friend right? Is Mark Atwood right?
Of course I’m not sure.
It’s not something I feel like getting heated about. In fact, seeing it all as a show is very helpful to me, as it makes it much easier to not get heated with people - though there are views that are more “triggering” - like the hugely anti-Semitic views that are ever more common.
Epstein’s blatant anti-goy (non-Jew) attitude feeds into that. One disdain and hatred fueling another.
Why am I passing on Mark’s post, by the way?
Maybe you already see the political landscape as a show. Or maybe it’s a novel idea for you.
I find Mark’s view refreshing.
What about you?
It is a clever strategy to prevent him being extradited to the U.S. The Court proceedings will be dragged out and even if he is sentenced, he will be kept in luxurious quarters.
I have seen it as theatre, more panto, for years, but I'm not sure that it is for the good and the gentle awakening of the public, it is definitely concealing something off stage though.