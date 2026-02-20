A friend keeps sending me video posts from Mark Atwood. Today Mark was talking about the former Prince Andrew - and about ever so much more. Like, what is really going on with that arrest? 6 police cars arresting someone on his 66th birthday. And what about the whole Epstein thing? What’s that all about?

Mark’s general view: it’s a show to get people to wake up, not too jarringly.

Here’s Mark’s video post. 5 minutes.

Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=KjZaHUmYp-Y

What Mark says makes sense to me, by the way: that what we are seeing is a show, which is being staged with the aim of waking people up.

Am I right? Is my friend right? Is Mark Atwood right?

Of course I’m not sure.

It’s not something I feel like getting heated about. In fact, seeing it all as a show is very helpful to me, as it makes it much easier to not get heated with people - though there are views that are more “triggering” - like the hugely anti-Semitic views that are ever more common.

Epstein’s blatant anti-goy (non-Jew) attitude feeds into that. One disdain and hatred fueling another.

Why am I passing on Mark’s post, by the way?

Maybe you already see the political landscape as a show. Or maybe it’s a novel idea for you.

I find Mark’s view refreshing.

What about you?

_______________________

Posted Feb 19, 2026