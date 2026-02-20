Truth Summit

Truth Summit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lynette Ackermann's avatar
Lynette Ackermann
7h

It is a clever strategy to prevent him being extradited to the U.S. The Court proceedings will be dragged out and even if he is sentenced, he will be kept in luxurious quarters.

Reply
Share
patbuckley's avatar
patbuckley
1h

I have seen it as theatre, more panto, for years, but I'm not sure that it is for the good and the gentle awakening of the public, it is definitely concealing something off stage though.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Elsa and others
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Elsa Schieder · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture