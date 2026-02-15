Truth Summit

Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
Since Operation Warp Speed during his first "presidency" (a puppet for the puppeteers to play the political theater for the masses) already demonstrated Trumpenstein is a globalist goon. This scepter of a president might not even be him, only a double, unless he is narcissistic enough to expect adoration. Well, not quite; this time, he is alienating his own "voter" basis with his anti-gun rhetoric, and even the demented must have realized by now that tariffs are taxation added, which should have been obvious from the very beginning.

The global centralization of power is no leaping ahead after the baby steps. As I properly analyzed at the time of Trump's (s)election, he was turned into a popular hero in order to be able to pass his executive orders that circumvent legislation. If anyone else had done what he has done during his first year, people would have revolted.

Trump is "peacefully" transitioning the US into the NWO by accelerating its controlled demolition by destroying its economic order and wrecking the USD. Since February, 2015, a congressional committee has been sitting on the move which, once introduced, would be ravishingly popular, but would complete the destruction of the country:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/a-potentially-final-move-is-planned

