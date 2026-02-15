WHAT'S GOING ON WITH DONALD TRUMP?
What's going on with Donald Trump? A huge switch in policies, in direction. It was all MAGA. Now MAGA seems almost forgotten.
Is it that some other "Trump" is wearing a Trump mask? Has the script been changed?
That's not the analysis I have just read, from Linda Goudsmit, reposted on Valerie Price’s Substack. This analysis brings in 2 things:
It brings in a very big financial deal Trump made - for 500 million - with an Islamic country.
It also brings in Islam: what is Islamic ideology? and how does this play a role here - a huge and dangerous role?
Not understanding Islamic ideology - very dangerous.
And yet, ever so many people who have not explored the reality of Islamic ideology (likely Trump is one of these people) do not take this danger into account. I know that when I have posted on Islam, the response was radically split between people who had explored Islam and those who had not - a divide just about as radical as between people who recognize the dangers of the mRNA injections and those who do not.
I could say more about what Linda Goudsmit sees regarding Trump, but she has said it all, very clearly.
Note: I tried to cross-post her piece, but Substack would not let me, so instead I am posting this, linking to the article:
Link: https://www.actforcanada.ca/p/the-conundrum-of-president-donald
_______________________
Posted Feb 15, 2026
Since Operation Warp Speed during his first "presidency" (a puppet for the puppeteers to play the political theater for the masses) already demonstrated Trumpenstein is a globalist goon. This scepter of a president might not even be him, only a double, unless he is narcissistic enough to expect adoration. Well, not quite; this time, he is alienating his own "voter" basis with his anti-gun rhetoric, and even the demented must have realized by now that tariffs are taxation added, which should have been obvious from the very beginning.
The global centralization of power is no leaping ahead after the baby steps. As I properly analyzed at the time of Trump's (s)election, he was turned into a popular hero in order to be able to pass his executive orders that circumvent legislation. If anyone else had done what he has done during his first year, people would have revolted.
Trump is "peacefully" transitioning the US into the NWO by accelerating its controlled demolition by destroying its economic order and wrecking the USD. Since February, 2015, a congressional committee has been sitting on the move which, once introduced, would be ravishingly popular, but would complete the destruction of the country:
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/a-potentially-final-move-is-planned