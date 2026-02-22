What’s going on here? Utterly mind-boggling immorality and injustice in the West. Case after case after case. Here are a couple from today, one from the US and one from Canada.

But I’ll start with a memory of a very famous book and movie, To Kill a Mockingbird. I remember being so moved by the injustice. A black man is to be executed after being wrongly convicted of raping a white women, and a white lawyer can do nothing to stop this.

That injustice is horrific, but nothing in comparison to the recent American case I have just read, where one blatant injustice is heaped upon another. It’s so mind-boggling that I am not moved. I shake my head in disbelief. What is this world I live in? Who is running the show?

A small part of the case. There’s a campaign to free a previously convicted murderer. It falsely claims that he was innocent and the real killers were three white kids. However, “[a]t his parole hearing, Anderson [the killer] admitted he did it, making the entire campaign that had preceded it a lie that should have led to consequences for those responsible for it.” Instead he ends up paroled - after admitting he committed the horrific murder for which he had been sentenced to life without parole.

There is much much more.

Read all about it. From Daniel Greenfield:

Councilwoman Tania Fernandes Anderson made history by becoming the first illegal alien Muslim councilwoman in Boston history. Then she made history again by marrying a convicted murderer serving life in prison with no parole. Then she made history yet again by becoming the first illegal alien Muslim councilwoman married to a lifer serving on the Boston city council while under indictment when she was charged in an illegal kickback scheme involving fraud and theft.

And she made history by being convicted of corruption charges and being sent to prison, but on the way out passed a resolution that changed July from a commemoration of the American Revolution to a commemoration of the African country she illegally came to America from.

Now she’s about to make history one more time as she’s about to be reunited with her murdering husband, who was sent away to prison for life without parole, but is now being set loose on Boston for a ‘Bonnie and Clyde’ moment. (If Bonnie were a Muslim illegal alien.)

It’s a real Valentine’s Day miracle.

Tanzerious Anderson robbed and killed a small business owner in Brighton back in 2000.

Anderson’s girlfriend had been used to lure the victim into a trap. Then Anderson and his partners had robbed him, getting away with $46 and the life of a human being.

Anderson had told the victim, who owned a landscaping company, to keep his hands up and warned him not to look back, but the man had reached for the doorknob and the ex-councilwoman’s husband thought that he said, “Police, police.” So he shot him in the back of the head.

“I got my body for the summer,” Tanzerious Anderson later bragged.

The killer was sentenced to life in prison without parole. And that should have been it.

After marrying Anderson (and becoming Councilwoman Tania Fernandes Anderson), the future convicted politician launched a campaign to free her previously convicted husband. Advocates for the killers falsely claimed that Anderson was innocent and the real killers had been three white kids. At his parole hearing, Anderson admitted he did it, making the entire campaign that had preceded it a lie that should have led to consequences for those responsible for it.

In 2022, Judge Robert Ullman, who had been nominated by Obama crony Gov. Deval Patrick despite having botched the Whitey Bulger case, ruled that Anderson and his fellow killer were entitled to new sentencing hearings because the adult men had been reclassified as “emerging adults”.

“Emerging adults” are murderers between the ages of 18 and 20. The Massachusetts Supreme Court ruled that sentencing adult killers to life is now “cruel and unusual punishment”.

Suffolk DA Kevin Hayden, whose site claims that his mission is “keeping communities safe and vibrant”, hailed the move putting the two killers on a path to freedom because “the practice of putting a person behind bars forever, without paying attention to decision-making ability based on age and the science of brain development, should end.”

The DA’s woke rant has to do with the discredited myth that adult killers have to be treated like their children because their brain hasn’t fully developed and so they can’t not murder someone.

Hayden then “thanked his predecessor, U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins, for her ‘early leadership on this issue.’” Rollins’ leadership included listing crimes that she would not prosecute, ranging from shoplifting, to stealing anything under $250, malicious destruction of property, threats, and drug possession with intent to distribute. She had defended BLM rioters, claiming that “buildings can be fixed” and resigned in disgrace after multiple investigations at every possible level

“It is never easy to retread the past, but it is vital that we do so to correct past wrongs and ensure that they are never repeated,” DA Hayden claimed.

The “wrong” in question according to the woke DA wasn’t the murder of a man, it was that his adult killers were locked up for too long afterward. Releasing them from prison is the best way to ensure more murders happen. But at least the area will be all the more “vibrant” for it.

Over the summer, Tanzerious Anderson appeared before the parole board. The brother of the victim rightly walked out because he did not believe he would get a fair hearing. The victim’s parents had not been told what was happening because “it would break their hearts.”

“He wasn’t 13 or 14 years old at the time when he killed my brother, and he knew what he did,” the victim’s brother said in a statement. “I was told after the conviction that he will never come out of prison… he chose to be evil and he killed my beloved brother for $40. He wasn’t happy that it was only $40, and that was enough for him to take my brother’s life.”

In January 2026, the parole board granted parole to the killer.

Now in a Valentine’s Day miracle, a murderer can finally be united with his criminal wife.

The board falsely claimed that Anderson, who is married to a recently convicted criminal, can “remain at liberty without violating the law.” He’s a criminal going off to life with another criminal.

And if he shoots and kills someone else, the Massachusetts Supreme Court, DA Hayden and the entire pro-crime political establishment that runs Massachusetts will no doubt find that middle aged men lack sufficient brain development to be held accountable for their crimes.

Former Councilwoman Tania Fernandes Anderson had pocketed $7,000. Her husband killed a man for $40. As they begin their happy life together on the outside, she’ll have much to teach him about life, love and crime. And maybe before long, he can become the first murderer married to a Muslim illegal alien convicted of corruption to become a Boston city councilman.

Just think of how wonderfully ‘historic’ that will be.

