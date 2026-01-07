That’s all. A pause.

What would Frodo do, in a pause? He and his friends might camp deep in the forest while the night is dark around them, knowing there was much further to go the next day. There would be a small campfire. Perhaps Gandalf would more-or-less-magically appear, give words of wisdom and then ride off into the night.

I am turning to paperwork while looking forward to an interview with Bill McKenna, a creator of CognoMovement, tomorrow. I’ve spent perhaps 15 hours watching interviews and CognoMovement sessions.

I’ve also looked at Susan Kokinda’s latest update. Yes, at least for the moment and maybe permanently, I’m a fan. I very much appreciate her positive outlook. Much more than that: what she sees makes sense to me: what happened in Venezuela is not about regime change. In fact, it isn’t regime change at all, as I learned from her: the Venezuelan government structure has been left in place, and the vice president has been sworn in as president.

If it isn’t regime change, then what is it? Susan sees it as a successful direct attack on - all connected - the City of London, the British Empire, offshore banking, the oligarchs, drug cartels, terrorist organizations like Hamas.

My sense: all the people searching for who is behind The Mess We’re In would do well to listen, if they’re not listening already, to Kokinda.

I have to ask: is this the new face (or one of the new faces, anyway) of Gandalf the Wise?

www.youtube.com/watch?ref=prometheanaction.com&v=OQ7UrtDjNao&feature=youtu.be

Yes, the question is a bit tongue-in-cheek. But I am finding it relaxing, listening to her.

I’ve also had someone point out where, according to what they know, Susan Kokinda does not understand what is going on, is misreading the situation. I clearly have much to learn, so I can better assess.

I’m not the only one who has been appreciating Kokinda, by the way. Not surprisingly, Trump has reposted one of her shows, and she went from 2000 to 50,000 members in 12 months.

In Lord of the Rings, Gandalf is called Gandalf the Wise. With Susan Kokinda, I have to make up my own mind if she is saying words of wisdom or words without value, based on what I know and what resonates.

In the meantime, I am finding it very enjoyable, listening to her:

https://www.prometheanaction.com/the-monday-brief-while-you-watched-venezuela-trump-quietly-put-canada-on-notice-january-5-2026/?ref=promethean-action-daily-newsletter

There is no magic bullet, I know. But there is the strength that comes from paying attention for decades. That is Susan Kokinda. Of course, she could be utterly wrong - if she has made even one major misperception, like about the City of London or the British Empire.

In terms of bullets, magic and other, there is also much more than Kokinda. There are strategies and skills and steps - like those provided by CognoMovement. Maybe CognoMovement can provide, for everyday folk, strategies and skills and steps for breaking free of inner blocks, which may include psy-ops.

CognoMovement - what a clunky bumpy clumsy (but accurate) word!! My sense is that CognoMovement is more powerful

than tapping (tapping on acupressure points to release emotional stuck points),

than EMDR (eye movements that may undo PTSD).

and than NLP (neuro-linguistic programming that Liz Larson, one of the 2 CognoMovement co-creators, was using but found often did not lead to lasting change).

What makes me so sure? I’ve been exploring the whole human development movement for four decades.

A question. Is CognoMovement great but only for personal development?

That’s one of the things I plan to discuss with Bill McKenna tomorrow, and, in a couple of weeks, with Liz Larson, the co-creator.

I’m hoping that more could be possible.

And in the meantime I am turning - very reluctantly - largely to paperwork, which needs doing.



TO BE CONTINUED

Elsa

