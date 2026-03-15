Truth Summit

Truth Summit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rick Janes's avatar
Rick Janes
15m

In the absence of hard evidence I tend to dismiss such fear-provoking narratives as mythology and hearsay, like the troll under a bridge or that monster under your bed. Now, if ever one of these imaginary nasties materialized and meant me harm, there are tools available to repel them, eh? ‘Til then, I don’t let ‘em live rent-free in my head.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Elsa
Andre Peloquin's avatar
Andre Peloquin
34m

Is it possible that the State of Palestine co-exist next to the State of Israel? Couldn’t it be a missing element in your questioning?

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Elsa Schieder · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture