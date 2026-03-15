I don’t know where to start. And I am far from clear about all that is going on.

For starters, there are:

Israel, Judaism, Jews. Kasharian Non-Jews. Talmud, Torah, Noahide Laws. Jerusalem. World War I, Hitler, Nazism, World War II. Germany, Austria. Guilt, Shame.

And then:

Gaza, Judea Samaria, Palestine, Islam, Quran. Hamas, Al-Quaeda. October 7. Iran. Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Turkey.

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Here is something of which I am certain, and consider important to state. I am for the existence of the state of Israel. Not because of any religious reason, like prophecies from thousands of years ago. Because it exists. Like Canada exists. Japan exists. Taiwan exists. The UK exists.

Canada did not always exist. But it exists. Likewise Israel.

There are blotches on Canada, in its history. On the UK. On Germany. On France. All the same, I hold that they have a right to exist. Likewise Israel.

And I will not look into who has the largest and who has the smallest blotches. That is not the aim of this exploration. I may somehow get there. But that is not in any way the aim: who has the most and who has the least horror in its history and current doings.

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I have the sense of having entered a hoarder’s house. Pizza boxes to the ceiling. Stacks of newspapers going back 70 years. Every piece of clothing the hoarder ever wore.

This isn’t identical.

But likewise, I have quite some clearing to do.

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As for Israel, the Holocaust, Germany, it used to look so simple to me. Treaty of Versailles, economic devastation of Germany, rise of Hitler and Nazism, World War II, Holocaust, 6 million Jews murdered, Israel into existence.

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I don’t know where to start to make sense of all the pieces. I wanted to do it all in one long post

Not a good plan, I have decided. I have the sense that is like deciding to evaluate an encyclopedia, in one fell swoop. Too big an undertaking.

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What I have been coming across recently is stuff on something I know almost nothing about: The Noahide laws, and much more, the large number of alleged Noahide sub-laws.

The Noahide laws. I remember a Jewish friend casually referring to them, maybe 10 years ago, saying non-Jews only had 7 laws (I believe it was 7) they needed to follow, whereas Jews had about 247. I didn’t pay attention to the exact number, either to the laws for Jews or the laws for non-Jews. Paying attention to religious texts was not - and is not - a big interest of mine.

Then, recently I spent over 2 hours listening to a video. Four very serious people, serious students of ancient religious texts - Jews and Christians, including one or the other who had switched from one religion to the other. They were talking mainly about the sub-laws. Very nasty stuff. The Noahide laws sounded relatively innocent (except for the one against idolatry). Not the sub-laws. Basically according to these people, if you were a non-Jew, you ended up dead, head chopped off.

Here is the link:

geopoliticsandempire.substack.com/p/the-coming-noahide-laws-and-global

The title:

The Coming Noahide Laws and Global Greater Israel

Length: 2 hrs 16 min

Lisa Miron (LawyerLisa), Elizabeth Glass, Jana Ben-Nun, and Steven Ben-Nun discuss the Noahide Laws, how courts around the world seem to be incorporating them, Zionism, Christian Zionism, the project for global Greater Israel, and more.

For more detail, please watch the video.

First, I’m not a fan of even the Noahide laws. There is one against idolatry - in other words, as I see it anyway, against Hinduism and Catholicism and lots of African and North American aboriginal religions (insofar as I have read about them).

But those sub-laws! As one person after the other made clear, you can’t obey every one of them, and there is only one outcome for breaking any of these laws: death by decapitation.

Those sub-laws, as you can well imagine, did not sit well with me.

I mentioned them in a comment on Substack.

Along came https://substack.com/@thcsofdaisymoses. Those were not sub-laws. They were not rules. They were things that were being debated.

That was quite a change in the right direction, though I did not appreciate that some of the debaters apparently thought the decapitation of non-Jews was appropriate for breaking Jewish laws.

Daisy added more info. For instance, it took 9 judges to make a judgement in the more serious cases. And no such judgement had ever been enacted. There was much more.

A big thing, for me, here I was in a hoarder’s mansion. How was I to know what was to be thrown out, never useful except to mislead people? And what was EXTREMELY IMPORTANT to know?

Is Daisy, as she designates herself, a crackpot, or a truth teller?

My experience: she is, for me, a bit like Gandalf (while very different in her presentation). A huge knower and searcher.

I will stop this exploration at this point.

I watched a video. I was taken in.

I mentioned what I had heard in a comment.

Daisy saw the comment and responded.

The word balloon was popped. No Noahide sub-laws.

But so many people are being misled.

Almost everywhere I turn, condemnation of Israel.

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That brings me to another thing. I do not mix Netanyahu up with Israel let alone Israelis, like I do not mix Carney up with Canada let alone Canadians. Likewise I do not mix Trump or Biden or Obama up with the US or with Americans.

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There is still a huge amount to get through:

Israel, Judaism, Jews. Kasharian Non-Jews. Talmud, Torah. Jerusalem. World War I, Hitler, Nazism, World War II. Germany, Austria. Guilt, Shame. Gaza, Judea Samaria, Palestine, Islam, Quran. Hamas, Al-Quaeda. October 7. Iran. Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Turkey.

But I have made a start.

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And now, it’s your turn. What are you seeing? Are you looking? Are you curious? Is there anything you do to encourage a good outcome?

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Posted Mar 15, 2026