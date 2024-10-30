I’ve done a lot of posting on what is happening with Reiner Fuellmich and also with Ed Wackerman, on their imprisonment and what I would define as the torture of these two men who are innocent of the charges brought against them.

Has this been a good use of my time? And should posting on them stay a priority?

Another way of asking the question is: Are there other issues that should be given higher priority?

Obviously I care about the well-being and freedom of both Reiner and Ed. And Reiner and Ed would both benefit from freedom. Obviously there are other people who care as well, including the people who travel, often long distances, to be in court.

But beyond that?

(Note: toward the end I will come to David and Goliath, and how this relates to priorities.)

From the beginning of his work with the Corona Committee, Reiner was always aiming for something other than his well-being and ongoing freedom. In fact, he blatantly disregarded the risks he was taking by doing the interviews - by taking testimony from over 200 people on everything relating to the plandemic, and by sending out this testimony, so people could come to understand more fully what was going on and from there act more effectively against it.

Right near the beginning of his efforts, according to a whistleblower, a dossier on Reiner was set up by a German government agency. A couple of years later, the American government cancelled the visa he had had for 25 years. Clearly considerable elements in both governments did not appreciate Reiner’s efforts to elucidate what was going on.

But what about us? What should now be our priority?

According to Rima Laibow, the main priority needs to be acting against the UN, as that is the main vehicle for the global predators to carry out their agenda. For instance, all the Canadian policies re the lockdowns and injections go back to an agency that sounds like it is part of the Canadian government, but is actually connected to the UN.

Stated another way, the main vehicle for the global predators to carry out their agenda. which includes world domination and the culling if not extermination of humankind, is the UN. Everywhere the UN is trying to establish world control. And everywhere we see the impact of the toxic injections. We also see the evidence of mass mind control through media control. So, according to Rima, a main priority needs to be to stop this.

That makes sense.

According to Cal Washington, the money supply to the global predators needs to be cut. But that seems more complex than getting countries to cut ties with the UN, and ending the UN.

Back to what I have been doing with my time - which has included writing almost 80 short chapters of a book where someone walks into a second-hand bookstore and picks up a book of poetry.

Have I had the wrong priorities?

My personal answer is that I very likely should give at least somewhat more attention to actions that will diminish the power of the global predators - such as actions against the hold of the UN. It isn’t right that I rely as much as I do on the efforts of other people - especially as there are few major figures focusing on this, unlike what is happening around, for example, the injections.

So given the risks (including the end of humanity!), it seems too dangerous to me, to rely on others like Rima, no matter what excellent work they are doing.

In Canada (where I live), there is a proposed law, extremely dangerous to human rights and freedoms, that has gone through the House of Commons and through 2 of 3 required readings in the Senate. I have of course signed every petition I have come across. I have also passed on at least one of the petitions. But there it is. One more reading of this law, and the Senate is likely to rubber stamp into law.

So I will right now take the action of asking you, if you live in Canada, to go to this site and sign the petition, also forward it to everyone you know who lives in Canada:

StopC-293.ca

There is an excellent 7-minute video at this link, plus longer interviews.

Publicize the proposed law and the efforts to stop it, as much as you can. Are you part of any group? Please be sure to inform everyone.

Do I believe I should let go of the attention to Reiner and Ed? My answer is no. Maybe I will do a bit less. But they also matter.

I see that a huge thing about our side is that we care - unlike the predators, who are marked by lack of empathy.

As for the creative writing, a big thing about creativity is inner aliveness.

On the other hand, I find it very important to check our priorities.

If we find we are holding back through fear, it is important that we make it a priority to act anyway, to find a way to let go of fears that do not serve us.

A bit more on priorities.

Imagine David and Goliath. Imagine if David had aimed for the fingers of Goliath. Not very effective. Imagine if he had aimed for the genitals. Probably protected. But even if not, while he might have made Goliath fall down, and writhe and scream in agony, he almost certainly would not have killed Goliath with one shot.

What do you see, in your view, as the main priority or priorities - the core target?

How much do you act on this priority?

How do you balance priorities?

Is there more you believe you should be doing?

all the best to all of us.

